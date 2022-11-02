More support for entrepreneurs

Organizations can apply for Entrepreneurship Partner Grants through Dec. 2

MADISON, WI. NOV. 2, 2022 – Groups working to support Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs and remove barriers to success have a second chance to receive a new Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant.

The Entrepreneurship Partner Grant (EPG) program is for nonprofits, communities and other eligible organizations that are working to support entrepreneurs – including groups such as people of color, women, the LGBT+ community and rural residents who may not have had access to the same educational and funding opportunities as others. The program’s grants can help these nonprofits pay for things such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance and more.

A second application period is now open with applications due by Dec. 2.

“Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial spirit is strong with residents in every corner of the state creating businesses with the potential to be the next big thing,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development agency. “These grants are a smart investment to ensure that all entrepreneurs have access to the training, funding and resources they need to succeed.”

Grants, which will likely range from $10,000 to $200,000, will be awarded to programs based on factors such as number of entrepreneurs served, cost effectiveness and innovation.

For fiscal year 2023, the EPG program has a budget of $2.25 million.

Recipients of the first round of EPG grants will be announced soon.

For more information, visit the Entrepreneur Partnership Grant page .

To begin the application process, please contact Sharon Johnson, Director, Entrepreneurship, and Inclusion at: sharon.johnson@wedc.org