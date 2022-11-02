EPC Power Establishing Operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – EPC Power, a leading producer of utility-scale power conversion products, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

EPC Power manufactures American-made smart inverters that are uniquely suited for power conversion applications in stand-alone energy storage, solar energy storage and data center backup power. The company’s inverters, powered by advanced software, enable the buildout of battery storage required to support the growth of renewable energy generation and work with electrical grids to increase resilience, reliability, safety and security.

Located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Suite 800 in Mauldin, EPC Power’s new facility is the company’s first East Coast manufacturing and engineering operation and will accommodate additional production capacity due to increased demand.

Operations are expected to begin this month. Individuals interested in joining the EPC Power team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“EPC Power is very excited to expand our operations in Greenville County. The skilled workforce and excellent supplier base will enable EPC Power to supply American-made inverters for use domestically and around the world.”

-EPC Power Chief Operating Officer Bill Graham

“EPC Power is the type of innovative company we’re excited to welcome to our state. Their work in Greenville County will positively impact the community by creating jobs and helping to advance our state’s growing renewable energy industry. We look forward to seeing all that this partnership will mean for our state in the future and congratulate EPC Power on their wise decision to invest in South Carolinians.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“EPC Power’s announcement reflects the rapid growth of the smart energy sector and shows that cutting-edge companies recognize the benefits of doing business in South Carolina. We are proud to welcome EPC Power’s first East Coast operation to Greenville County.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“EPC Power has a global reputation and proven track record for product innovation and service excellence with customers and is well positioned to support America’s transition to increased use of renewable energy. Greenville County welcomes EPC Power to our corporate community as we work together to expand our energy independence for a cleaner, more secure future.”

-Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

FIVE FAST FACTS