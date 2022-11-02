NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 5TH DISTRICT COURT VACANCY

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 2, 2022)– The Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fifth District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox, February 16, 2023.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Ryan Christiansen, Attorney/Section Director, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Eric Gentry, Deputy County Attorney, Washington County Attorney’s Office; Bryan Pattison, Partner/Shareholder, Blanchard Pattison LLC; Charlotte Saguibo, Attorney, Utah County Attorney’s Office; Jay Winward, Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Nov. 14, 2022. The

Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

