Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,920 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 5TH DISTRICT COURT VACANCY

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 2, 2022)– The Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fifth District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox, February 16, 2023.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Ryan Christiansen, Attorney/Section Director, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Eric Gentry, Deputy County Attorney, Washington County Attorney’s Office; Bryan Pattison, Partner/Shareholder, Blanchard Pattison LLC; Charlotte Saguibo, Attorney, Utah County Attorney’s Office; Jay Winward, Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Nov. 14, 2022. The

Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 5TH DISTRICT COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.