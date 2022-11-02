SPTO Commends Tuvalu, Samoa, And Vanuatu’s Recognition In 100 Geological Heritage Sites Globally

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) congratulates its SPTO members Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Samoa for being recognised by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) 100 Geological Heritage Sites globally.

Three sites from the Pacific are Tuvalu’s Funafuti Atoll, Vanuatu’s Yasur Volcano, also known as the ‘Lighthouse of the Pacific’, and Samoa’s Mount Matavanu. These three Pacific sites are alongside well-known sites, such as the Grand Canyon and Mt Everest, to build a critical stepping stone towards the establishment of the Pacific’s first UNESCO Global Geoparks, which require “sites and landscapes of international geological significance.”

In acknowledging the historic milestone, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker mentioned that this accomplishment would place the region in good stead to achieve sustainable and equitable growth by creating high-quality and authentic experiences that reflect each country’s uniqueness.

Also, the strategic partnership between the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and SPTO is to support their members in working towards the establishment of the first Geoparks in the Pacific. Geoparks are a strategic opportunity aligned with several regional priorities.

“This recognition is also in line with the region’s aspirations per the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework 2021-2030. Samoa, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have led the charge on Geopark development. We anticipate that Fiji and other countries in the Pacific will follow suit to benefit from recognition under the UNESCO Global Geopark network,” Mr Cocker said.

Samoa Tourism Authority CEO Pativaine Reita Petaia-Tevita congratulated all stakeholders working towards establishing the first Geoparks in the Pacific.

Ms Petaia-Tevita also mentioned that COVID-19 had reaffirmed the need for a diversified tourism economy that supports resilient economies, empowerment, and well-being of communities to promote their heritage.

“As custodians of the Geopark sites, the initiative strengthens the engagement of communities. This initiative provides a platform for Samoa to encourage shared learning, promote our heritage, and support the well-being of communities, and builds resilience,” Ms Petaia-Tevita said.

Vanuatu Tourism Office CEO Adela Issachar Aru commended the Pacific island countries for their commitment to meeting the criteria set by IUGS.

“This recognition is significant because it acknowledges that the Pacific region is home to some of the most spectacular landscapes and geodiversity in the world,” Ms Aru said.