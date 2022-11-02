Submit Release
SPTO Launches Information Portal To Strengthen Awareness And Stakeholder Collaboration

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) successfully launched its Information Portal under the New Zealand government-funded ‘Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project’ (NZMFAT Phase 2) at the SPTO Board meeting at the Edgewater Resort and Spa in the Cook Islands.

The portal coordinates awareness of SPTO’s activities and plans, aligning with the SPTO Strategic Plan 2020 -2024. And will bolster interaction with key stakeholders and strengthen communications resourcing and operations, effective management of digital systems, and increase collaboration, all of which will contribute to achieving a more resilient, sustainable tourism sector in the Pacific Islands.

In launching the Portal, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker acknowledged the importance of improving digital skills and managing digital systems under NZMFAT Phase 2.

“With the move towards digital transformation, a number of requests from SPTO departments to support their units and develop a new interactive website. And in recognition of current trends and the needs of our membership, SPTO has focused on sustainability and digitalization as the future of Pacific Tourism. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the New Zealand government, which has allowed SPTO to position itself as a leader in the Pacific tourism recovery programme,” Mr Cocker said.

