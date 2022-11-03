Broadway & TV/Film Star Laura Osnes is “On the Other Side” with New Studio Album
The fallout challenged every aspect of my career, friendships, future, and life.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Osnes isn’t a stranger to storytelling. From stage to television and concert halls around the world, Laura's artistry through character and song catapulted her into leading roles and Tony Award nominations. The stages of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Broadway were home to Laura for 15 years until 2021, when tabloid fodder set off a firestorm of wreckless mischaracterizations. And in a day, Broadway's darling was seemingly shattered. Laura's debut EP, On the Other Side, Part 1, features five original songs that chronicle this past year’s journey of standing up, starting over, building strength, and finding hope on the other side of cancellation.
— Laura Osnes
As the pandemic continued, mandates arose, and cancel culture raged on, a tabloid published a false narrative that fueled a cyber storm of accusations, distancing Laura’s collaborators and leading to the withdrawal of employment contracts. In an instant, Laura’s reputation and the trajectory of her career were changed forever. The summer of 2021 led Laura and her husband, Nathan, to escape New York and move to Nashville for a fresh start.
"The fallout challenged every aspect of my career, friendships, future, and life,” says Laura. “Without Broadway and the community I had known, I was in desperate need of an outlet to process my emotions and somehow create art again. I felt completely silenced, and yet there was something in me that knew my experience needed to be shared. I had something to say, both literally and figuratively, and songwriting became the vehicle for me to find my voice again.”
On the Other Side, Part 1 tackles the emotions explored and uncovered over the past year, with some of the wounds still painfully fresh. “Bitter” captures Laura’s departure from New York City, while “Anywhere” serves as a reminder that home is not a place, but the comfort of having someone you love with you wherever the road leads. The final track, “Great Divide” confronts the relationships that were lost, and the conflicting feelings of heartache and pain.
With the release of her new EP, Laura is officially “On the Other Side.” And Part 2 is just around the corner.
About Laura Osnes:
Laura rose to stardom after winning NBC’s reality TV competition Grease: You’re The One That I Want, earning her the role of Sandy in the Broadway revival of Grease at the age of 21. She quickly became the go-to ingénue of the Great White Way, starring as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes, Bonnie Parker in Bonnie & Clyde (Tony-Award nomination), Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Tony-Award nomination), and Julia Trojan in Bandstand, which was professionally filmed and released in movie theaters via Fathom Events.
Not limited to the stage, Laura has charmed audiences across the nation in five Hallmark Channel original movies: Christmas In Tahoe (2021), Raise A Glass To Love (2021), One Royal Holiday (2020), A Homecoming For The Holidays (2019), and In The Key Of Love (2019). She has also been seen on television in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), and Elementary (CBS).
Her crystal clear and powerful soprano voice regularly graces symphony halls and cabaret venues around the globe, including filmed performances with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live from Lincoln Center (PBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), and The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS). She has also toured with Disney’s PRINCESS: The Concert (formerly Broadway Princess Party) which she co-created and co-produces.
In addition to hearing her voice on several original Broadway cast recordings, Laura has two previous solo albums, Dream A Little Dream and If I Tell You.
For more information, visit the official website at www.LauraOsnes.com.
On the Other Side, Part 1 Track Listing:
1. Thick Skin, Soft Heart
2. On the Other Side
3. Bitter
4. Anywhere
5. Great Divide
