Texas Based Route Three Productions Continues Expanding To Meet Market Demands

Let me just say that we are finding new ways to help clients get their voice heard in a very crowded world," — Matt Pierce, Chief Photographer and Creative Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is ongoing concern within the photography community that the value of photo and video content creation is becoming more and more devalued in today's content driven marketplace. However, Route Three Productions doesn't see it that way--in fact they are continuing to grow and thrive in it. In a world where photos and videos are everywhere Route Three Productions has chosen to step up their game by expanding into areas of communications beyond traditional photography, including communications."Let me just say that we are finding new ways to help clients get their voice heard in a very crowded world," says Matt Pierce, Chief Photographer and Creative Director at Route Three Productions. "We saw a need and we are trying fill it by listening to what our customers re telling us."Matt points to recent projects such patient education videos for hospitals , training videos and materials for private companies and the federal government, short form documentary film making for organizations, and pre-planning video and photography content by using market information that allows their clients to be ahead of the game in the eyes of their customers and audiences."We like to think that we are making the lives of people better," Pierce says. "Hospitals and healthcare providers need libraries of patient education videos easily accessible and ready to go. Those videos need to be made by physicians and healthcare providers who know the subject matter inside and out. Our job is to create content around that and support them with photos, blog posts, video content--whatever they need to get their message across."Matt said it doesn't stop at healthcare."Route Three Productions is providing branded video content at places like gas pumps, store shelves, waiting rooms, end caps, and even restrooms," Pierce says. "The pace of change across retail is dramatic, with far more sales happening online. Here at Route Three Productions we help retailers see exceptionally strong revenue growth and derive a higher percentage of sales from digital channels in more places than just online. The digital mandate is here and there is no time for businesses to just sit around and wait."Route Three Productions is even expanding into the travel and hospitality industry as the travel and tourism industry looks to rebuild and the digital marketplace appearing to be where the consumer war is won."From video enhanced welcome boards to AI driven in-room information we feed consumers useful information and allow providers avenues to create new momentum that both pleases customers and trims costs," Pierce said. " We help our clients explore multiple paths forward and craft a digital strategy for the post-pandemic world that we have all had to adapt in."Matt says that the marketplace for creatives has become more and more saturated with service providers and that comes with a stern warning."Let's face it, companies need compelling content that motivates consumers," Pierce said. "What they do not need is to find themselves in a world like SEO service providers where there are so many so-called 'experts' that it is confusing to know who actually can do the job and get results and who can't. Nobody trusts SEO firms anymore because they hit you with the same promises over and over again and get few, if any results. Photography and video based content producers cannot allow the market to become anything like that--our customers deserve better than that."But if we are talking about making a living in photography then where is Route Three Productions finding their clients? Pierce says that Route Three Productions is drawing clients from all over the United States and from around the world as they seek affordable solutions to their video content needs."We get customers from here in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, New York--all over the place, really," Pierce says. "We are finding that clients come to us through our website and find us a little bit on social media although we don't drop a ton of money marketing there."He says that marketing for a photographer is very locally driven and even hyperlocal focused. Matt points to what he believes is a very important point: Route Three Productions doesn't advertise their services to a local market."If you Google for commercial photographers in Corpus Christi, or something I think we come up 5-6 down the list," he said. "But then again, in that local market I would be competing with people who are trying to work with other locals, right? We are generally not in that marketplace so it doesn't make much sense for me to throw good money out the door to fight in an arena that I will likely never get a return out of. We would much rather save the money and pass those savings along to the client."Making a living in photography is without a doubt becoming more and more complicated but again, Route Three Productions is proving that it can be done as they continue to innovate and improve on processes and technology."We are not just sitting around doing things that traditional route," Pierce said. "We are focusing on creating fantastic photography and video while harnessing the power of AI, digital tech, and consumer experiences."As for the future, what does that look like for Route Three Productions? We asked Matt."I have to ask my wife," he said. "It is her company and her leadership that is really driving all of this new and creative stuff we are doing. I just work here. But I would like us to really try and build a bridge with open-wheeled racing and maybe bring our ideas and philosophy to their sport without these hyper inflated costs. I love open wheel racing and could certainly see us doing something there, if they are open to it. Now I am tipping my cards."But seriously it doesn't stop there."We are very innovative and idea driven around photo and video," he said. "Let's collaborate on ideas."

