New Documentary Shows How The Demand For More Space Is Threatening One Unique Body Of Water Along The Texas Coast

In a feature documentary film, Route Three Productions is taking the question of how the demand for more space is impacting sensitive ecosystems in Texas.

We are trying to raise $6,700 through Kickstarter to help cover some of the costs associated distributing the film and getting it placed into film festivals and promotions. ” — Matt Pierce

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corpus Christi, Texas based Route Three Productions announced on Wednesday that they are finishing production on a documentary project about the Laguna Madre and its struggle to adapt as humans require more and more space--both here on the ground and in the cosmos. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the remaining costs associated with completing the project that they hope will be seen in film festivals across the country and around the world."This project is very close to our hearts and our home," said Route Three Productions CEO Kelly Pierce. "I live here now, I used to vacation here as a child and I have seen the changes first hand. That is why I want to tell the world about it and hopefully we can learn together about how we can co-exist in this often contrasting world."The project includes not only a film, but a full color photobook that looks at everything from weather related fish-kills, the oil and gas industry, and even how space exploration is impacting this ancient and sensitive ecosystem that is considered to be one of the most unique places on the planet.The film's Executive Producer is Kelly's husband, Matt, who understands first hand the divide."I totally get it that we need new technology like those that SpaceX brings to the table and I applaud their hard work and ambition," Matt says. "You can't do a project like this without giving credit where credit is due, but you also have to step back and get a full 40,000 foot view of things." Salty Shores: The Laguna Madre , documents the history and how at one time places that are now underwater used to be roads and useable land. The film covers everything from rockets and plastic pollution to soil erosion and protecting the sensitive life harbored within this body of water situated just off the heavily industrialized Western Gulf of Mexico."This is a place that is unique and special in so many ways," Matt says. "But the reality is that there have been very few things ever really published on it and we wanted to count our names among the very first to do this whole story justice."As far as funding the project, which is more nearly fully filmed, is trying to raise $6,700 through Kickstarter to help cover some of the costs associated distributing the film and getting it placed into film festivals and promotions. It seems like a modest ask but Route Three Productions says that they would like to be able to show that more than just a a handful of people like themselves care about the future of places like the Laguna Madre."My father, owns a house right along the Laguna Madre that has been in our family since the 1960s and was actually one of the first homes in the Flour Bluff area to be owned by an African American family," Kelly says. "Now with development and expansion my own family feels like we could stand to lose valued treasures in the name of expansion and greed."Kelly points out how local politics is playing a roll in encouraging development along this very sensitive habitat."They are wanting to turn sensitive marshland into RV parks and apartments," Kelly says. "If somebody does not bring light to this situation soon then this beautiful area could soon find itself turned upside down in the name of development."In exchange for support Kelly and Route Three Productions are offering up some pretty interesting benefits such as sponsorship pages and signed prints from both the film and the photobook."We want to give people something that they can hold onto for years to come and remember this place in case they snag it all up and turn it into one big tourist attraction where people come to watch rocket launches," Matt says. "Of course we need support we hope to gather enough to really get this project off the ground and out into the public."The film is set to be released online sometime in March 2023.

