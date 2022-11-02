Three-Storey, Entertainment Paradise in Internationally Renowned Ibiza to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Calle Reposo 134, Can Furnet, Jesus, 07849, Ibiza Three-storey modern spacious villa near Downtown Ibiza Seamless indoor-outdoor living 15 minutes from Ibiza International Airport Outdoor pools, sauna, and entertainment areas

In cooperation with the Richard Lacey Group, this three-storey masterpiece in the heart of Ibiza will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand and stunning three-story contemporary villa will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for €4.5 million, with a pre-sale estimate between €2.5 million to €4 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Richard Lacey and Alessandro Civera of the Richard Lacey Group. Bidding is scheduled to open 1 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Spacious terraces, large rooms, and endless views towards downtown Ibiza, the sea, and the countryside are just the start to all this property has to offer. Situated just ten minutes from Ibiza’s town center, the luxurious villa is open and airy, welcoming in the Mediterranean sunshine from every room. Warm wood floors meet modern steel in the floating staircase that connects the entire villa. Separate living rooms and an expansive al fresco dining area make this property the perfect fit for large families and big parties alike. Indoor-outdoor living is seamless with an expansive rooftop terrace that begs to entertain, all while guests revel in the golden sunsets. Sip a glass of local Spanish wine while lounging by one of the two pools or enjoy drinks in the bar area. Located in the gated community in Can Furnet, superb privacy and tranquility are yours for the taking. This peaceful estate is a quiet corner of paradise, all conveniently located close to the renowned 19-hole Golf Club Ibiza and 15 minutes from Ibiza International Airport, allowing for travel to the destination of choice.

Additional features of this four bedroom home include an additional office/study en-suite, five full bathrooms, and one half bathroom; a floating wooden staircase that connects all levels; stunning master suite with private jacuzzi and walk-in closet; open plan kitchen with large island; entertainment spaces including two living rooms, a separate entertainment area with American-style bar, and double swimming pool; outdoor dining and BBQ; Indoor/outdoor surround sound system; dry sauna with shower room and toilet; solar panels; fireplace; air conditioning; alarm system; private well; service entrance; and 3/4 car garage—all under 15 minutes from Talamanca beach, Cap Martinet, and Nassau Beach Club.

Located about 60 miles off the coast of mainland Spain, Ibiza is an internationally famous hotspot for its laidback lifestyle during the day and colorful, party atmosphere come nightfall. Enjoy the freshest seafood from the deck of a boat or in one of the many delicious sea-front restaurants while you admire the turquoise waters or spend days lounging on some of the best beaches in the world. With enviable weather year-round that offers almost 300+ days of sunshine and warm winters, you’ll find this Mediterranean jewel is your dream escape. Dating back to the Phoenicians, Ibiza also boasts a rich history as Vila Dalt is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. Just outside the town of Jesus, your property is only a 15-minute drive away from the entertainment in downtown Ibiza with its cobbled streets and romantic restaurants to the millionaire’s playground around the many yacht marinas. Explore the World Heritage sites and take in the natural beauty of lush olive groves and swaying pines. From renowned night clubs like Pacha, luxury hotels like Nobu, glamourous beach clubs like the Nassau Beach Club and Michelin-star restaurants to the local markets, cafes, and designer shopping, experience infinite possibilities for relaxation and party on the stunning island of Ibiza.

The three-story contemporary villa is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Richard Lacey Group

The Richard Lacey Group brand is one of the most well respected residential real estate franchise systems. Richard Lacey Group changed the way people bought and sold homes across America, and so became one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. More than 100 years later, the Richard Lacey Group network is renowned across the globe for its innovation and leadership across offices in countries and territories, making it a name synonymous with efficiency, trust and excellence.

Contemporary Villa | Ibiza, Spain