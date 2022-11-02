Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,893 in the last 365 days.

Wednesday, November 2

A fence divides property owned by the Tulalip Tribes north of Stanwood in Snohomish County

WA needs to expand mental health care. What happens when neighbors object?
Since 2018, Washington state has slowly attempted to integrate mental health care into communities — a move necessitated after Western State Hospital lost its federal certification and after years of reports from families who’ve struggled to find care. State psychiatric hospitals were the norm for much of the 20th century, but in 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act, marking the start of deinstitutionalization. Now Washington is catching up, investing in community-based mental health care by piecing together funds across several state agencies. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

An environmental and community activist drives by the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Tex.

Toxic metal pollution is 10 times worse in racially segregated communities
Racially segregated communities in the United States are exposed to airborne toxic metals at a rate that’s nearly 10 times higher than more well-integrated areas, according to a new study published Tuesday. The study, published in Nature Communications, also found that highly segregated locations were exposed to two times the degree of total air pollution of well-integrated communities.It has long been known that communities of color bear a disproportionate burden of pollution. But the study puts a finer point on it — documenting that people in segregated communities breathe much higher levels of certain toxic heavy metals. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Tamir Kalifa)

Photo of a CVS Pharmacy sign

CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for $10 billion
CVS Health and Walgreens, two of the nation’s largest retail pharmacies, have agreed to pay about $10 billion to states, cities and Native American tribes to settle all opioid lawsuits. If the CVS settlement goes through, the chain would distribute roughly $4.9 billion to states and local governments and about $130 million to Native American tribes over 10 years, beginning in 2023. Walgreens has tentatively agreed to pay $4.79 billion to states and $154.5 million to tribes. Walmart also has a settlement pending that will pay $3 billion to resolve similar lawsuits, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press
Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Aberdeen Daily World
Port of Grays Harbor receives $25.5 million federal grant
Public invited to coastal steelhead virtual town halls

Bainbridge Island Review
Hospital’s operation in an emergency

Columbian
I-5 Bridge replacement officials learn from past, hope policy changes smooth path to new span

Everett Herald
Lynnwood mayor vetoes council’s scrapping of car tab fees
Business Briefs: State minimum wage rises in January

Islands’ Weekly
County Council Approves $3.5 Million Commitment to Affordable Housing

News Tribune
Tacoma police implemented a violent crime plan 90 days ago. Is crime starting to decrease?

Olympian
Thurston homeless camps could be allowed with more flexibility under proposed change
Port of Olympia set to receive $9.27 million grant for marine terminal upgrades

Puget Sound Business Journal
Hispanic business owners are optimistic — but financing is a challenge
AG files suit to block $4B payout ahead of Albertsons-Kroger deal
Economist Conway foresees ‘shallow’ recession for Seattle region
Affirmative action could be “first domino falling” for corporate DEI

Renton Reporter
Sunset Neighborhood transformation projects underway

Seattle Times
WA needs to expand mental health care. What happens when neighbors object?
Lawsuit against Seattle police, Raz Simone can go forward in sex trafficking case
WA sues to block $4 billion Albertsons dividend ahead of Kroger merger

Skagit Valley Herald
Invasive green crab numbers soar, trapping efforts wrapping up

Spokesman Review
Fire marshal issues permit for Camp Hope shelter as legal battles continue

Tri-City Herald
Kennewick water and sewer rates are going up. Council vote was unanimous
Surging West Pasco growth forces new council districts. What it means for voters

Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Health director thanks Walla Walla community for response to COVID

Washington Post
New extreme weather pattern emerging: A wintry West and record-warm East
Pandemic led to sharp spike in Black, Asian and Latino homeownership
CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for $10 billion
Toxic metal pollution is 10 times worse in racially segregated communities

Yakima Herald-Republic
WSDOT advises traction tires for U.S. 12

KING 5 TV (NBC)
State-paid psychiatrist never held accountable despite pattern of alleged ‘sexually intrusive’ questions
Department of Ecology working on specifics of future ban on new gas-powered car sales
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia’s Capitol Lake
Snohomish County seniors get help adapting to post-COVID pandemic world
New Washington state law protects election workers from online threats (Frockt)
Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Gov. Inslee to push for cleanup of more homeless camps, tiny home construction
King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers

KUOW Public Radio
AG files suit to block $4 billion pre-merger payout to Albertson shareholders
Washington’s emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis

KXLY (ABC)
Spokane County allocates over $12 million for new neighborhood features
WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope

Crosscut
Advocates want Pierce County to stop using E-Verify technology

MyNorthwest
AG: Grocers ‘cannot sabotage their ability to compete,’ halting payout
Incentive program looks to house homeless with help from Seattle landlords

You just read:

Wednesday, November 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.