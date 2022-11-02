Wednesday, November 2

WA needs to expand mental health care. What happens when neighbors object?

Since 2018, Washington state has slowly attempted to integrate mental health care into communities — a move necessitated after Western State Hospital lost its federal certification and after years of reports from families who’ve struggled to find care. State psychiatric hospitals were the norm for much of the 20th century, but in 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act, marking the start of deinstitutionalization. Now Washington is catching up, investing in community-based mental health care by piecing together funds across several state agencies. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Toxic metal pollution is 10 times worse in racially segregated communities

Racially segregated communities in the United States are exposed to airborne toxic metals at a rate that’s nearly 10 times higher than more well-integrated areas, according to a new study published Tuesday. The study, published in Nature Communications, also found that highly segregated locations were exposed to two times the degree of total air pollution of well-integrated communities.It has long been known that communities of color bear a disproportionate burden of pollution. But the study puts a finer point on it — documenting that people in segregated communities breathe much higher levels of certain toxic heavy metals. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Tamir Kalifa)

CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for $10 billion

CVS Health and Walgreens, two of the nation’s largest retail pharmacies, have agreed to pay about $10 billion to states, cities and Native American tribes to settle all opioid lawsuits. If the CVS settlement goes through, the chain would distribute roughly $4.9 billion to states and local governments and about $130 million to Native American tribes over 10 years, beginning in 2023. Walgreens has tentatively agreed to pay $4.79 billion to states and $154.5 million to tribes. Walmart also has a settlement pending that will pay $3 billion to resolve similar lawsuits, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press

Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Aberdeen Daily World

Port of Grays Harbor receives $25.5 million federal grant

Public invited to coastal steelhead virtual town halls

Bainbridge Island Review

Hospital’s operation in an emergency

Columbian

I-5 Bridge replacement officials learn from past, hope policy changes smooth path to new span

Everett Herald

Lynnwood mayor vetoes council’s scrapping of car tab fees

Business Briefs: State minimum wage rises in January

Islands’ Weekly

County Council Approves $3.5 Million Commitment to Affordable Housing

News Tribune

Tacoma police implemented a violent crime plan 90 days ago. Is crime starting to decrease?

Olympian

Thurston homeless camps could be allowed with more flexibility under proposed change

Port of Olympia set to receive $9.27 million grant for marine terminal upgrades

Puget Sound Business Journal

Hispanic business owners are optimistic — but financing is a challenge

AG files suit to block $4B payout ahead of Albertsons-Kroger deal

Economist Conway foresees ‘shallow’ recession for Seattle region

Affirmative action could be “first domino falling” for corporate DEI

Renton Reporter

Sunset Neighborhood transformation projects underway

Seattle Times

WA needs to expand mental health care. What happens when neighbors object?

Lawsuit against Seattle police, Raz Simone can go forward in sex trafficking case

WA sues to block $4 billion Albertsons dividend ahead of Kroger merger

Skagit Valley Herald

Invasive green crab numbers soar, trapping efforts wrapping up

Spokesman Review

Fire marshal issues permit for Camp Hope shelter as legal battles continue

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick water and sewer rates are going up. Council vote was unanimous

Surging West Pasco growth forces new council districts. What it means for voters

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Health director thanks Walla Walla community for response to COVID

Washington Post

New extreme weather pattern emerging: A wintry West and record-warm East

Pandemic led to sharp spike in Black, Asian and Latino homeownership

CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for $10 billion

Toxic metal pollution is 10 times worse in racially segregated communities

Yakima Herald-Republic

WSDOT advises traction tires for U.S. 12

KING 5 TV (NBC)

State-paid psychiatrist never held accountable despite pattern of alleged ‘sexually intrusive’ questions

Department of Ecology working on specifics of future ban on new gas-powered car sales

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia’s Capitol Lake

Snohomish County seniors get help adapting to post-COVID pandemic world

New Washington state law protects election workers from online threats (Frockt)

Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Gov. Inslee to push for cleanup of more homeless camps, tiny home construction

King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers

KUOW Public Radio

AG files suit to block $4 billion pre-merger payout to Albertson shareholders

Washington’s emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places

Seattle is suing marketing firm over opioid crisis

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane County allocates over $12 million for new neighborhood features

WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope

Crosscut

Advocates want Pierce County to stop using E-Verify technology

MyNorthwest

AG: Grocers ‘cannot sabotage their ability to compete,’ halting payout

Incentive program looks to house homeless with help from Seattle landlords