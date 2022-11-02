Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Smart Mobile Communications Patent Portfolio
This portfolio offers the acquirer an opportunity to own patents on core streaming and WiFi calling technologies.”PORTLAND, OREGON, U.S.A., November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Smart Mobile Communications patent portfolio owned by Relay, Inc.
— Daniel Buri, Vitek CEO
The Smart Mobile Communications patent portfolio contains 42 mobile communications and telecom patents within 16 patent families. Relay’s patented technology covers a wide range of applications, including predictively downloading data to a mobile using WiFi for later use and using both WiFi and cellular paths to improve mobile connections. Key patents within the portfolio are applicable to streaming services, mobile phones, call centers, and smart home and office communications.
One key patent predicts data to store on a mobile device based on usage patterns, pre-emptively downloading it using WiFi for later use. The claims are directed to automatically and predictively caching content locally on a mobile device without using cellular connectivity. This allows users to consume relevant media content on their mobile devices ready to be accessed even if offline. Major video and audio streaming providers frequently utilize the patent claims.
A second key patent in the Smart Mobile Communications patent portfolio describes techniques for handing an on-going call from WiFi to cellular to maintain call quality. The claims are directed to managing the handoff of a communication session from a wireless network to a cellular network based on VOIP call quality thresholds. Major mobile phone and VoIP providers utilize the patent claims when intelligently switching between WiFI and cellular paths, particularly to maintain call quality and to avoid dropped or interrupted communication sessions.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the use and value of the technology within the patents.
The Smart Mobile Communications patent portfolio offers a genuine opportunity for a company looking to acquire core patent assets related to mobile telecom and WiFi calling technology. The patented technology was developed by an established WiFi calling company in operation since 2010. The patents are applicable to predictive downloading and WiFi calling techniques performed by major streaming and mobile providers.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2023. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
