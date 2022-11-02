Live Hydration Spa Announces Expansion to Sioux Falls, SD
Live Hydration Spa Sioux Falls to celebrate its Grand Opening in September 6, 2022.SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Hydration Spa announces expansion to Sioux Falls, SD to provide premium health services to the community!
Live Hydration Spa Sioux Falls is a health spa that provides IV therapy tailored to a client’s unique goals, such as addressing an acute symptom, boosting athletic performance, or maintaining optimal health.
Live Hydration Spa Sioux Falls will be celebrating their Grand Opening on September 6, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the exceptional customer care and premium health therapies firsthand. The grand opening includes discounted services, as well as appetizers and drinks. There will also be giveaways throughout the evening.
Dale and Julie, "Three years, but born and raised in Milbank, SD. It was a great opportunity to bring alternative options for overall wellbeing to the community. The multiple benefits are a great source to people of all ages to enhance overall health."
“We are so excited to partner with our clients to help them achieve their health goals and provide an atmosphere that is beautiful and tranquil.”, says Owner, Dale. “We are also passionate about collaborating and supporting local businesses that are also striving to positively impact the community.
Live Hydration is a health spa that provides IV therapy designed to hydrate and replenish vital electrolytes, amino acids and nutrients. Clients can also receive vitamin injections, detoxifying foot baths, Botox, primary care, and other health modalities from the team of highly qualified registered nurses. Live Hydration Spa also offers mobile services at golf events, weddings, and corporate parties.
Live Hydration Spa was founded in 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently has 15 locations open across the county.
