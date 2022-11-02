Live Hydration Spa Announces Expansion to 1488, Magnolia, TX.
Live Hydration Spa 1488 to celebrate its Grand Opening on October 28, 2022.MAGNOLIA, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Hydration Spa announces expansion to 1488, Magnolia, TX. to provide premium health services to the community!
Live Hydration Spa 1488 is a health spa that provides IV therapy tailored to a client’s unique goals, such as addressing an acute symptom, boosting athletic performance, or maintaining optimal health.
Live Hydration Spa 1488 will be celebrating their Grand Opening on October 28, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the exceptional customer care and premium health therapies firsthand.
The grand opening includes discounted services, as well as appetizers and drinks. There will also be giveaways throughout the evening.
Litton and Stacey, "We moved into The Woodlands area in 2001. The idea of opening Live Hydration Spa 1488 came about as a desire to offer better wellness options to our local community. We felt that our community could benefit from the services that Live provided. We are excited because we know that the community is always on the lookout for ways to improve their quality of life, and to be able to bring that to them is rewarding. Since intravenous vitamin therapy has greater efficacy than ingesting and a quick response time, we hope to serve all our client’s needs with measurable results."
“We are so excited to partner with our clients to help them achieve their health goals and provide an atmosphere that is beautiful and tranquil.”, says Owner, Litton. “We are also passionate about collaborating and supporting local businesses that are also striving to positively impact the community.
The local community has a focus on outside activity, and with the hot climate, an easier and more effective hydration solution is needed. As we age, IV therapy provides an option for maintaining higher levels of expectations physically and mentally. An optimal customer experience is our highest priority.
Stacey has a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics. She worked in the healthcare field until the birth of her first child 18 years ago. Since then, she has been extremely active in the community and volunteer organizations in addition to the children's schools.
Litton has an engineering degree and begins his career in the oil and gas industry. He has had many roles in management on a regional and global level. He left the oil and gas market in 2016 and began working in the healthcare arena.
Live Hydration is a health spa that provides IV therapy designed to hydrate and replenish vital electrolytes, amino acids and nutrients. Clients can also receive vitamin injections, detoxifying foot baths, Botox, primary care, and other health modalities from the team of highly qualified registered nurses. Live Hydration Spa also offers mobile services at golf events, weddings, and corporate parties.
Live Hydration Spa was founded in 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently has 15 locations open across the county.
