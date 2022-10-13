Live Hydration Spa Announces Expansion to Horsham, PA
Live Hydration Spa Horsham to celebrate its Grand Opening on October 29, 2022.HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Hydration Spa announces expansion to Horsham, PA to provide premium health services to the community!
Live Hydration Spa Horsham is a health spa that provides IV therapy tailored to a client’s unique goals, such as addressing an acute symptom, boosting athletic performance, or maintaining optimal health.
Live Hydration Spa Horsham will be celebrating their Grand Opening on October 29, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience exceptional customer care and premium health therapies firsthand. The event will start at 12 pm at 116 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA. The grand opening includes discounted services, as well as appetizers and drinks. There will also be giveaways throughout the evening.
“We are so excited to partner with our clients to help them achieve their health goals and provide an atmosphere that is beautiful and tranquil.”, says Owner, Michael Brand. “We are also passionate about collaborating and supporting local businesses that are also striving to positively impact the community.
Live Hydration is a health spa that provides IV therapy designed to hydrate and replenish vital electrolytes, amino acids, and nutrients. Clients can also receive vitamin injections, detoxifying foot baths, Botox, primary care, and other health modalities from the team of highly qualified registered nurses. Live Hydration Spa also offers mobile services at golf events, weddings, and corporate parties.
Live Hydration Spa was founded in 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently has 15 locations open across the county.
Seth Kuhl
Live Hydration Spa
+1 402-740-3351
marketing@livehydrationspa.com
