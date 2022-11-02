Win $1000 from SW Safety’s G-Love Video Campaign Contest 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting November 1st to December 31st, 2022, share your Greatest Love (G-Love) stories to the world by making a video entry featuring what makes you happy the most, your passion, hobbies, things that you care for, love for environment, love for friends and family, anything that sparks you joy- wearing SW GLOVES.
This holiday season, SW Safety Solutions Inc. wishes to spread love and positivity throughout the community with our G-LOVE Campaign. We are giving away prizes worth $1000, $500 and $250 for the chosen winners. No purchase necessary to enter or win. We can also send free glove samples, just sign up and put in your request. The contest is available to all US residents, refer to official rules and instruction to join.
Here's how to join: RECORD, POST, SUBMIT
#1 RECORD: Capture 30 to 90 seconds video of a vlog, acted scene, performance art, song, etc.
#2 POST: Upload the video to Youtube and share it on social media tagging #SWG_love and #SWSafety.
#3 SUBMIT: Complete the applications /consent form to participate. Submissions accepted through December 31st.
View detailed instructions here: https://swsafety.com/g-love-campaign/
Surprise us with your creativity, and win these awesome prizes!
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
Marketing Department
