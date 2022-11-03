White Paper: Digital Sustainability at Sea Tech to Address Illegal Fishing, Human Rights and Biodiversity
Exponential tech can empower human rights & maritime biodiversity. Data & digital tools can be harnessed to fuel innovation & accelerate conservation through the power of data, technology & incentives”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As commercial fishing organizations are facing rising pressure to implement viable solutions that can sustain their operational efficiency, two key issues under the spotlight are: worker rights and safeguarding the oceans’ fragile biodiversity.
Until recently, access to communication and data on board fishing vessels has been thwarted by restrictive costs, technological limitations and regulatory considerations. This has led to small to medium vessels lagging behind in maritime digitization, thus negatively impacting the rest of the supply chain, including retailers and consumers.
“Exponential technology can empower human rights and maritime biodiversity. Data and digital tools can be harnessed to fuel innovation and accelerate conservation through the power of data, technology, and incentives,” according to Geek Without Frontiers co-Founder, Michael Potter.
Geeks Without Frontiers (GWF) is working with stakeholders to enable adoption of digital solutions on fishing vessels. The white paper, "Digital Sustainability at Sea: Exponential Technology Can Empower Human Rights & Marine Biodiversity" is inspired by the N50 Project mission and inform:
- The creation of a blueprint to strengthen workers’ voices
- The prevention of illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing
- The traceability of “dark” vessels across the globe
Through the innovative use of available and future technologies, the project presents a compelling way forward to promote viable operations and ethical work practices throughout the commercial fishing industry, using field-proven, viable solutions that allow each stakeholder group to participate in a more sustainable future.
GWF’s assessments indicate that the solutions proposed can be successfully scaled worldwide. To prove its assertions, the organization has begun coordination with representatives of each sector in preparation for implementation of an initial project for both offshore and nearshore vessels in the rim of the Pacific Ocean, one of the world's largest sources of tuna.
Learn more and read the white paper: "Digital Sustainability at Sea: Exponential Technology Can Empower Human Rights & Marine Biodiversity"
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks) is a platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) - to the estimated 3.9 billion people who remain unconnected.
About the N50 Project
The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world’s population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50.
N50 Project