Speakeasy Soirée Gala Wine Drop Off Begins

The week-long event supports the gala's Wine Pull on Dec 3rd at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach, with proceeds benefitting L.A. students with special needs.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Switzer Speakeasy Soirée (Switzer Learning Center) Wine Drop Off begins next week! Bottles collected during the week-long event will become a coveted wine cellar to be featured at the 2022 Switzer Speakeasy Soirée Wine Pull on December 3rd at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach. Proceeds from the December 3rd event will benefit Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit organization based in Torrance, specializing in the therapy and education of neurodivergent and special needs students throughout Los Angeles County since 1966.

Community members are encouraged to drop off bottles of wine valued at $30 or more at the Switzer campus at 2201 Amapola Court in Torrance. Ask for Ms. Sandoval, Director of Development & Marketing. If you need to arrange a pickup, please get in touch with our Development office at development@switzercenter.org. All donated bottles will be added to the wine pull drawing the night of the event.

The December 3rd event includes a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, gaming tables, music, dancing, and one-of-a-kind live auction items.

To book tickets and sponsorships for the event, visit www.switzercenter.org/speakeasy. For information or to donate auction items, contact the development office at development@switzercenter.org or 310.328.3611.

About Switzer Learning Center

Switzer Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1966 with a mission to promote equity in education by providing individualized learning programs in a nonpublic school setting, paired with clinical support, so students with special needs can believe in themselves and achieve success in school and thrive as independent adults. Switzer Learning Center’s 5th-12th grade, co-educational, nonpublic, special education school and clinical services serve children, teens, and young adults with mild-to-severe learning, social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Students work with a highly trained team of credentialed special education teachers, licensed psychologists, speech, and language pathologists, art therapists, certified Crisis Prevention Intervention specialists, and other related service providers who are dedicated to helping students achieve academic, vocational, and personal goals unattainable in conventional educational settings. Learn more about Switzer Learning Center at www.switzercenter.org.