Learn how wildlife adapts to winter at Nov. 18 virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD – Staying warm is a high priority for wildlife during winter, but animals can’t turn up the thermostat or throw an extra log into the wood stove when cold temperatures arrive.

People can learn how animals survive winter at the Nov. 18 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Discover Nature: Getting Winter Ready!” This free online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and is for ages 5 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188181

At the Nov. 18 program, MDC Naturalist Betzaida Rivera will discuss how mammals, birds, reptiles, and other animals get ready for winter and how they survive harsh weather and times when food is scarce. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.