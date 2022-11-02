Frustrated Pennsylvania Democrats Voting for Republicans
Registered PA Democrats Create Website Stating they are voting for Dr. Oz
The website, www.Dems4Oz.com has been created as a community service for Democrats who are fed up with the crazy Democrat agenda in Pennsylvania.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- contact: Dr. William Devlin
— Dr William Devlin
+1-646-233-7279 cell/WhatsApp
DrWDevlin@gmail.com
DemsForOz@gmail.com
www.Dems4Oz.com
Registered life-long Democrat and former elected Philadelphia Democratic Committeeperson Dr. William Devlin has created the website. www.Dems4Oz.com. Devlin, a volunteer international humanitarian and Pennsylvania resident since 1982 and Pennsylvania Democrat since 1991 (all verifiable), established the site in order to encourage all Pennsylvania Democrats to vote for Dr. Oz and all other Republicans, state-wide and local this coming Election Day, Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Devlin stated, "This website has been created as a community service for Democrats who are fed up with the crazy Democrat agenda in Pennsylvania. I am a lifelong registered Democrat since 1991 with proof of Democratic registration which I would be happy to submit to you. I served for several years as a Democratic committee person in Philadelphia in the 61st ward, 17th division (East Oak Lane) and would be happy to send you credentials from that as well. In 1999, I ran for a Philadelphia Council-at-Large seat as a Democrat. I have subsequently moved to Montgomery County and remain a registered Democrat in Lower Moreland Township and I am fed up with Pennsylvania Democrats and their crazy agenda. I know that there are many other Democrats that will vote for Dr. Oz & other Republicans because they, like me, are fed up with the crazy Democratic agenda in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
"My encouragement for you is to vote for Dr. Oz for US Senate to bring sanity to Pennsylvania. And for Republicans in all other state-wide & local races. Any Democrat can reach out to me at +1-646-233-7279 or DemsForOz@gmail.com and I welcomoe your call."
Devlin is a combat decorated Vietnam veteran, honored to receive the Purple Heart, Combat Action medal & Meritorious Unit award (DD214 verified).
###
William Devlin
Dems4Oz.com
+1 646-233-7279
DemsForOz@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook