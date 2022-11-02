Humidif Group and Cigar Box Factory Estelí Announces Expansion of Cigar Package Manufacturing in Nicaragua

A Central America high-gloss packaging alternative to China is revolutionizing the industry

In less than a decade, we have developed a world-class manufacturing facility. By doing this in Estelí, we are able deliver the most sophisticated high-gloss packaging in a fraction of the time.” — Pedro Balgañón, CEO of Humidif Group

ESTELI, NICAGRAGUA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humidif Group and Cigar Box Factory announced today the completion of their expanded manufacturing facilities in Estelí, Nicaragua. This enhancement is producing superior quality high-gloss cigar boxes within closer proximity to the heart of the cigar industry.

Humidif Group has been a leader in cigar packaging, leading the way with innovations like HG Smart Packaging among others. Over the last decade, they have been working with their Cigar Box Factory team in Estelí to leverage technology to create the optimal environment for cigar box manufacturing in a region of the world that drives the cigar industry overall. These innovations were driven to elevate the standard and quality of packaging while eliminating the drastic inconsistencies affecting product quality across the industry. By expanding our factory in Estelí to offer this service, clients experience superior quality of packaging with shortened delivery time of product, reducing overall shipping expenses, and the added benefit of lower MOQ’s.

" In less than a decade, we have developed a world-class manufacturing facility powered by multiple cutting-edge varnishing booths and innovative graphics applications. By doing this in cigar-focused Estelí, we are able deliver the most sophisticated high-gloss packaging available in a fraction of the time ever thought possible,” commented Pedro Balgañón, CEO of Humidif Group. “As a company, we challenge ourselves to use technology in ways never thought possible in the cigar industry. This mindset has led to the success in Estelí as well as our HG Smart Packaging solutions, both of which are bringing new energy into a legacy industry.”

Cesar Ramirez, General Manager of Cigar Box Factory, added, “The enhancements made have leveraged technology while expanding the facilities, painting bays, and graphical standards. The factory overall is ISO certified which is a meaningful achievement within our industry.”

ABOUT HUMIDIF GROUP

Humidif Group is a company specialized in the design and fabrication of packaging and accessories for the cigar industry. With more than 30 years in the market, our group has developed what we consider a specialized diversification. This diversification in products and materials gives us the opportunity to develop a great variety of articles personalized for our clients. Always adhering to their maximum needs, in this way creating a unique product specially customized for them.

ABOUT Cigar Box Factory

Cigar Box Factory Estelí provides cigar packaging development and offers a unique service in cigar box and humidor production. The manufacturing process is designed for maximum efficiency and produces high quality and economic products. The factory is located in the city of Estelí, which is considered the cigar capital of Nicaragua. All the materials used are carefully selected to guarantee the best quality and durability. In addition, Cigar Box Factory offers a personalized service to each client, taking into account their specific needs and requirements.

www.cigarboxfactoryesteli.com