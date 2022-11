Stress Awareness Day Highlights Need for Lawyer Wellness

As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.” — Dr. Patti McCartney

FORNEY, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to lawyer wellness , every day should be Stress Awareness Day” according to Dr. Patti McCartney. and is the foundational premise of her platform, TheLawyer-Doctor.net.McCartney, a Texas Lawyer, Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Lawyer Wellness Coach is the founder of the https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/ , a holistic wellness site that offers E-Wellness and micro-coaching exclusively for the legal profession.Much of the content offered is derived from McCartney’s expertise in the area of mental distress within the legal profession and her experience as a nationally recognized continuing legal education speaker on the topic. McCartney also works with lawyers and firms in the development and implementation of workplace wellness programs and protocols utilizing her unique “ neuro-naturopathic ” approach. McCartney’s background as a practicing lawyer for more than 20 years and her training in naturopathic medicine. neuroplasticity and cognitive behavior, provide her with a diverse skill set to assist the profession that she remains passionate to be part of. “I love being a lawyer, naturopathic doctor and coach. If I can do one thing to help fellow lawyers feel a little bit more informed on the topic of wellness, a little happier in their lives or a little bit healthier. I am grateful for the opportunity.”“As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.”Go to https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/to learn more.Press Contact: Dr. Patricia McCartney at (469)596-3356