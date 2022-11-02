Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,332 in the last 365 days.

Stress Awareness Day Highlights Need for Lawyer Wellness

As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.”
— Dr. Patti McCartney
FORNEY, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to lawyer wellness, every day should be Stress Awareness Day” according to Dr. Patti McCartney. and is the foundational premise of her platform, TheLawyer-Doctor.net.

McCartney, a Texas Lawyer, Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Lawyer Wellness Coach is the founder of the https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/, a holistic wellness site that offers E-Wellness and micro-coaching exclusively for the legal profession.

Much of the content offered is derived from McCartney’s expertise in the area of mental distress within the legal profession and her experience as a nationally recognized continuing legal education speaker on the topic. McCartney also works with lawyers and firms in the development and implementation of workplace wellness programs and protocols utilizing her unique “neuro-naturopathic” approach. McCartney’s background as a practicing lawyer for more than 20 years and her training in naturopathic medicine. neuroplasticity and cognitive behavior, provide her with a diverse skill set to assist the profession that she remains passionate to be part of. “I love being a lawyer, naturopathic doctor and coach. If I can do one thing to help fellow lawyers feel a little bit more informed on the topic of wellness, a little happier in their lives or a little bit healthier. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

“As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.”
Go to https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/to learn more.
Press Contact: Dr. Patricia McCartney at (469)596-3356

Dr. Patti McCartney
Inspired Counsel
+1 469-596-3356
info@lawyer-doctor.net

You just read:

Stress Awareness Day Highlights Need for Lawyer Wellness

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.