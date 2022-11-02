Stress Awareness Day Highlights Need for Lawyer Wellness
As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.”FORNEY, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to lawyer wellness, every day should be Stress Awareness Day” according to Dr. Patti McCartney. and is the foundational premise of her platform, TheLawyer-Doctor.net.
— Dr. Patti McCartney
McCartney, a Texas Lawyer, Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Lawyer Wellness Coach is the founder of the https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/, a holistic wellness site that offers E-Wellness and micro-coaching exclusively for the legal profession.
Much of the content offered is derived from McCartney’s expertise in the area of mental distress within the legal profession and her experience as a nationally recognized continuing legal education speaker on the topic. McCartney also works with lawyers and firms in the development and implementation of workplace wellness programs and protocols utilizing her unique “neuro-naturopathic” approach. McCartney’s background as a practicing lawyer for more than 20 years and her training in naturopathic medicine. neuroplasticity and cognitive behavior, provide her with a diverse skill set to assist the profession that she remains passionate to be part of. “I love being a lawyer, naturopathic doctor and coach. If I can do one thing to help fellow lawyers feel a little bit more informed on the topic of wellness, a little happier in their lives or a little bit healthier. I am grateful for the opportunity.”
“As a profession, we are facing a mental health crisis and must make lawyer wellness an ongoing priority. National Stress Awareness Day is a wonderful reminder to focus our efforts on the goal.”
Go to https://www.thelawyer-doctor.net/to learn more.
Press Contact: Dr. Patricia McCartney at (469)596-3356
Dr. Patti McCartney
Inspired Counsel
+1 469-596-3356
info@lawyer-doctor.net