Clean Eatz Kitchen Partners with Grand Rapids Gold for Nutrition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their new
sponsorship agreement with the Grand Rapids Gold. The Gold are one of 17 NBA G League franchises that have
entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals
throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold, it's our first sponsorship at
the pro sports level and we’re excited the Gold recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can
bring to the organization” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Gold with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to
help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports
Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean
Eatz Kitchen gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the
performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal
Zabka-Belsy.
“We are thrilled to partner with Clean Eatz Kitchen. We are looking forward to the plethora of nutritional meals
that our team will be able to enjoy this season. We appreciate Clean Eatz's overall investment in the NBA
G League. We look forward to a hopeful long-term partnership,” said Kyle Kwaske, Vice President of
Sales for the Gold.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in
ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean
Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
About the NBA G League
The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and
front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.
Featuring 30 teams, 28 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2021-22, the league offers elite
professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 54 percent of all NBA
players at the end of the 2021-22 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s
connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local
needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.
About the Grand Rapids Gold
The Grand Rapids Gold are a member of the NBA G League and affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. The
organization is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,
while also investing in and contributing to the West Michigan community. The team is owned by SSJ
Group LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow the
team on its social media channels.
Chelsea Schneiders
sponsorship agreement with the Grand Rapids Gold. The Gold are one of 17 NBA G League franchises that have
entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals
throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold, it's our first sponsorship at
the pro sports level and we’re excited the Gold recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can
bring to the organization” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Gold with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to
help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports
Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean
Eatz Kitchen gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the
performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal
Zabka-Belsy.
“We are thrilled to partner with Clean Eatz Kitchen. We are looking forward to the plethora of nutritional meals
that our team will be able to enjoy this season. We appreciate Clean Eatz's overall investment in the NBA
G League. We look forward to a hopeful long-term partnership,” said Kyle Kwaske, Vice President of
Sales for the Gold.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in
ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean
Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
About the NBA G League
The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and
front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.
Featuring 30 teams, 28 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2021-22, the league offers elite
professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 54 percent of all NBA
players at the end of the 2021-22 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s
connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local
needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.
About the Grand Rapids Gold
The Grand Rapids Gold are a member of the NBA G League and affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. The
organization is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,
while also investing in and contributing to the West Michigan community. The team is owned by SSJ
Group LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow the
team on its social media channels.
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter