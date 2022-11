Clean Eatz Kitchen Partners with Grand Rapids Gold for Nutrition

Clean Eatz Kitchen Logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their newsponsorship agreement with the Grand Rapids Gold . The Gold are one of 17 NBA G League franchises that haveentered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy mealsthroughout the upcoming G League Season.“We’re very excited about this new partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold, it's our first sponsorship atthe pro sports level and we’re excited the Gold recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen canbring to the organization” says CEO, Jason Nista.Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Gold with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season tohelp the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a SportsDietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for CleanEatz Kitchen gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing theperformance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, CrystalZabka-Belsy.“We are thrilled to partner with Clean Eatz Kitchen. We are looking forward to the plethora of nutritional mealsthat our team will be able to enjoy this season. We appreciate Clean Eatz's overall investment in the NBAG League. We look forward to a hopeful long-term partnership,” said Kyle Kwaske, Vice President ofSales for the Gold.About Clean Eatz KitchenClean Eatz Kitchen ( www.cleaneatzkitchen.com ), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader inready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar Clean Eatz locations. CleanEatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.About the NBA G LeagueThe NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers andfront-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.Featuring 30 teams, 28 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2021-22, the league offers eliteprofessional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 54 percent of all NBAplayers at the end of the 2021-22 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’sconnection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support localneeds and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.About the Grand Rapids GoldThe Grand Rapids Gold are a member of the NBA G League and affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. Theorganization is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,while also investing in and contributing to the West Michigan community. The team is owned by SSJGroup LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow theteam on its social media channels.