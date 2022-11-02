Today is a Good Day’s Thanksgiving Meal Project Delivers to the NICU

Today is a Good Day Volunteers Mustering Before Delivering Thanksgiving Meals to NICUs Thanksgiving Meal Project volunteers Claire & Angie preparing for meal deliveries to NICUs Today is a Good Day Volunteers Arriving at the NICU with Thanksgiving meals

Parents Spending the Holiday at the Hospital with their Preterm Babies to Receive Special Dinner Delivery

By partnering with Today is a Good Day, we are able to provide NICU families with nutritious meals so they can care for themselves while caring for their preterm infants.” — Astarte Medical Co-Founder & CEO Tracy Warren

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As November begins a local nonprofit’s fifth annual Thanksgiving Meal Project is well underway.

Parents who have an infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are recipients of the significant charitable effort coordinated by Today is a Good Day, a growing organization whose mission is to provide personal and financial support for families and babies in the NICU.

More than 350 meals will be delivered to parents in NICUs at 18 hospitals, 15 located in the greater Philadelphia area, on Tues, Nov. 22. “Many of us know the hardship of having a baby in the NICU especially during the holidays,” said Martha Sharkey, a NICU parent and the founder and CEO of Today is a Good Day. “We hope the small act of delivering fresh Thanksgiving meals will show families they’re not alone this holiday season.”

Family Brunch Benefits Thanksgiving Meal Project

Fueling the Thanksgiving Meal Project with funds needed to serve so many NICU parents Thanksgiving dinner is an annual Family Brunch to be held at Normandy Farm in Blue Bell, Pa. on Sun, Nov. 13 at 11 am sponsored by Firstrust Bank and Rutter Roofing & Exteriors. The highly anticipated “Miracle March” celebration for happy NICU graduates and their families is a highlight of the brunch.

Astarte Medical is Lead Sponsor of Thanksgiving Meal Project

Yardley, Pa. headquartered Astarte Medical, a clinical intelligence company providing digital solutions to support NICU nutrition and feeding practices, is the Thanksgiving Meal Project’s lead sponsor. “Nutrition is such an imperative part of health, not only for these tiny infants, but for their families as well,” said co-founder and CEO Tracy Warren. “By partnering with Today is a Good Day, we are able to provide NICU families with nutritious meals so they can care for themselves while caring for their preterm infants.”

The Fresh Market, a European-style food market with fine foods from around the world located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, is preparing all the meals that will be delivered to parents at 15 local hospitals by a volunteer army, including Astarte Medical employees.

Parents of babies in NICUs at Jefferson Abington Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Virtua Voorhees, Mount Holly and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals, Temple University Hospital and St. Luke's University Health Network Allentown, Upper Bucks and Anderson Campuses will all receive delicious Thanksgiving dinners thanks to the Thanksgiving Meal Project.

About Today is a Good Day

Inspired by their experience at a NICU in a suburban Philadelphia hospital, Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the nonprofit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014. Today is a Good Day’s mission is to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU. Supporters can text GiveTurkey to 41444 to donate a Thanksgiving Meal.

Facebook: @TodayisaGoodDayPA

Instagram: @today_is_a_good_day_pa

LinkedIn: @today-is-a-good-day/

About Astarte Medical

Astarte Medical is a clinical intelligence company providing digital solutions to support nutrition and feeding practices in the NICU. NICUtrition® provides an intuitive presentation of feeding, nutrition, and growth-related data to the NICU care team to improve outcomes for preterm infants. Visit astartemedical.com and nicutrition.com for more information. Visit nicutrition.com/just-for-parents for helpful information for NICU parents.

Twitter: @AstarteMedical

LinkedIn: @astarte-medical

# # #