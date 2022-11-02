Submit Release
Alabama Nonprofit Uses Rap Music To Get Out The Vote

Dr. Dia Race 2 The Polls

Transform Alabama Boosts Election Day Enthusiasm with "Race 2 The Polls"

Hip Hop Culture emerged 50 years ago as a powerful organizing tool, we're just tapping into the essence of the culture with the "Race 2 The Polls" campaign.”
— Adia "Dr. Dia" Winfrey
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit organization Transform Alabama is using rap music to get out the vote with the launch of “Race 2 the Polls,” a campaign that features the songs "Race 2 The Polls" and “Bet (Transform Alabama)”.

The goal of the “Race 2 The Polls” campaign is increasing voter turnout and civic engagement (poll workers, candidates, etc.) among Black Alabamians ages 18-50 through 2024. With support from Shake The Field, Groundwork Project, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Race 2 The Polls” is projected to reach over 110,000 people during the 2022 Election cycle.

Transform Alabama Executive Director and co-founder Adia “Dr. Dia” Winfrey, stated “Hip Hop Culture emerged 50 years ago as a powerful organizing tool, we’re just tapping into the essence of The Culture with the “Race 2 The Polls” campaign." Winfrey made history in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District in 2020 as the first Black woman to be a Congressional nominee. This was the inspiration behind the founding of Transform Alabama.

In 2021, Dr. Dia and Transform Alabama released their first song and video “Bet (Transform Alabama)”, which has been submitted to the Grammy’s for Best Song for Social Change consideration. DJ Oscar Austin, Transform Alabama co-founder stated, “With music we found an avenue to reach more young voters, inspiring them to become active in their communities through the song “Bet”.

The full “Race 2 The Polls” song will be available across streaming platforms on November 4th, the weekend before Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. For information about your polling location, voting hours, and sample ballots, go to https://www.usa.gov/election-office.

Zenobia Simmons
Zenobs Music Management
+1 256-268-7799
adia.winfrey@gmail.com

