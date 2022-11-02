Steve F. Reagin Promoted to President at Signature Bank of Georgia
I'm extremely appreciative of the confidence the Board and Management has placed in my ability to produce solid results and look forward to the exciting developments heading into 2023.”SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Bank of Georgia (“SBGA”) (OTCPK: SGBG) Board of Directors along with CEO Charlie Brown are pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Reagin to President of Signature Bank of Georgia. In announcing Reagin’s promotion, Charlie Brown states, “I am thrilled to see Steve’s progress to this next level as he has been at the heart of the growth of the bank over the last four years. This additional role is well-deserved, as Reagin will continue his Chief Lending Officer duties for the bank."
Reagin has over 28 years of banking expertise in commercial lending and sales management with the last 20 years in community banking. Reagin began his banking career with Bank of America in 1994. A graduate of the University of Georgia with a BBA in Finance, Reagin is also a 2009 graduate of the LSU School of Banking. Since July of 2018, Reagin has held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer with Signature Bank.
“When Steve joined the bank in July 2018, he was charged with building and executing an opportunistic growth strategy approach for the bank. Under his leadership, Steve and his team have generated solid loan growth while keeping an eye on asset quality and continuing to grow a deposit mix that helps lower our funding costs. Tapping into his centers of influence, his client-centric approach and affinity for community banking, has resulted in a well-deserved advancement in his career,” says Freddie Deutsch, Vice Chairman.
As President, Reagin will continue to be a strong leader among the business development teams and work collaboratively with all areas of the bank to ensure quality loan and deposit generation while keeping client engagement top of mind with the team.
Steve noted, “The impact of COVID-19 along with the uncertainty of the economy over the last couple of years created its own set of unique challenges but our team remained focused on executing an opportunistic growth approach with our business development activities. I’m grateful for a loyal and expanding portfolio of clients who have partnered with me in achieving their financial goals. I’m also extremely appreciative of the support the Board and Management has placed in my ability to produce solid results and I look forward to the exciting developments heading into 2023.”
Reagin travels between both offices; Sandy Springs at 6065 Roswell Road and the Loan Production Office at 1186 Satellite Blvd, Suwanee. His email address is sreagin@signaturebankga.com and his direct dial number is 770.206.5363.
About Signature Bank of Georgia
Established in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia is the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, one of the most affluent communities in the country. The bank offers a full range of business and consumer deposit products and loans in the metropolitan Atlanta area and is a preferred lender with the Small Business Administration. Giving back to the community is an integral part of the bank’s mission.
Signature Bank of Georgia is located at 6065 Roswell Road, between Hammond and Hilderbrand Drives and a Loan Production Office is also located in Suwanee at 1186 Satellite Blvd., Suite 100. Signature Bank of Georgia is listed on the OTC – Pink Market under the symbol “SGBG.” For more information about Signature Bank or SBA Loans Atlanta, visit the websites at SignatureBankGA.com, SBALoansAtlanta.com or call Lawanna Saxon, Managing Director of Marketing at (404) 256-7702.
