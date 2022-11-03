RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar on the Benefits of Cone Beam CT Imaging Associated with Point-of-Care
Expert roundtable to discuss key trends impacting Cone Beam CT Imaging in key specialty areas covering medical and dental procedures
I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on the diagnostic benefits of taking 3D images at the point-of-care while ensuring the same level of image quality as traditional outpatient imaging centers”ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces the second webinar in its fall Cone Beam CT Imaging series. The series focuses on the expanding role of in-office Cone Beam CT in specialty areas such as dental, ENT, and orthopedics practices. The roundtable format provides a dynamic interactive experience as the expert panel discusses key trends and takes questions from the attendees.
“The expansion of Cone Beam CT imaging systems in the medical arena is taking off” notes Mike Luick, COPM-C, Business Development Manager with Tungsten Medical Network. “I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on the diagnostic benefits of taking 3D images at the point-of-care while ensuring the same level of image quality as traditional outpatient imaging centers.”
“Among other applications, the rapid expansion of imaging upper and lower extremities with weight-bearing Cone Beam CT imaging systems is remarkable,” adds CurveBeam’s Jenna Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications. “Having served on RadSite’s Cone Beam CT Standards Committee for a number of years, the roundtable discussion will highlight key trends that promote both the quality and clinical benefits of Cone Beam CT scans, including speed to diagnosis and initiation of the treatment plan when identified at the point-of-care.”
“I’m looking forward to addressing how Cone Beam CT imaging is creating new insights on treatment pathways for dental procedures and sleep apnea,” notes Steve Carstensen, DDS with Premier Sleep Associates. “A number of moving parts need to be addressed, including who interprets the images based on evidence-based protocols to optimize Cone Beam CT imaging.” Dr. Carstensen also serves on RadSite’s Standards Committee.
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
Below are the details of this complimentary webinar:
Description:
Cone Beam CT imaging systems are now installed in thousands of locations throughout the U.S. What are the benefits and challenges associated with using this emerging diagnostic imaging technology, often at the patient’s point-of-care? This session will focus on several specialty areas and showcase the clinical efficacy of using Cone Beam CT imaging systems.
Moderator: Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite
Presenters:
• Mike Luick, COPM-C, Business Development Manager, Tungsten Medical Network
• Jenna Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications, CurveBeam
• Steve Carstensen, DDS, Premier Sleep Associates
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), November 9, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register.
RadSite is sponsoring several webinars covering a range of advanced diagnostic imaging practices in the coming months. To register for any of the webinars, which all are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET, go to RadSite’s webinar page to register for any of these complimentary roundtable discussions.
Cone Beam CT Webinar Series
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
• Available on demand (recorded October 27, 2022)
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
• Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
• Thursday, December 8, 2022
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist
• Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Traditional ADI Webinar Series
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
• Available on demand (recorded October 19, 2022)
Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
• Wednesday, December 14, 2022
RadSite now offers more than 25 on-demand webinars that address a full range of topics. You can view these webinars either by linking to RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com and clicking on the webinar link or through its YouTube channel.Contact us if you would like to find out more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and related activities.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. Our programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers complimentary educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research to raise awareness of patient safety issues and promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
