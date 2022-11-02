Vantage Circle Awarded at La Soirée Annual Gala & Business Awards 2022

Vantage Circle received an award at La Soiree, the Annual Gala and Award function of the France Canada Chamber of Commerce at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto.

At Vantage Circle, sustainability is not only a fulcrum of its people practices but a core principle of its solutions for Holistic Employee Engagement.” — Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle

TORONTO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, received an award at La Soiree, the Annual Gala and Award function of the France Canada Chamber of Commerce at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto. The award signifies Vantage Circle's contributions and influence at the chambers' CHRO think tank through the past year.

The CHRO think tank of the France Canada Chamber of Commerce collaborated throughout the past 12 months on driving People and Purpose best practices aligned with sustainability.

The FCCCO Annual Gala and Business Awards is an exclusive event committed to the pillars of sustainability, bringing together esteemed professionals, executives and entrepreneurs. The event celebrated the achievements of distinguished businesses in the French-Canadian community. This year, the Gala was focused on having a reduced carbon footprint with eco-friendly elements to make it a highly sustainable event.

Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas and Derrek Wenisch, Senior Manager at Vantage Circle, were present to receive the award from Mr. Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO of Fairfax, Ms. Juliette Dufourmantelle, Senior Vice President at Sodexo Canada and Mr. Nicolas Krantz, President & CEO at Corby Spirit and Wine Limited.

Speaking on the achievement, Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas at Vantage Circle, said, “Sustainable people practices are an essential component of business strategy in the aftermath of the pandemic. At Vantage Circle, sustainability is not only a fulcrum of its people practices but a core principle of its solutions for Holistic Employee Engagement. I want to thank Riva Walia, MD of the France Canada Chamber of Commerce and the FCCCO team for creating an ecosystem where best practices can converge to make the world a happier place, as well as to Juliette, Sanjay and Nicolas for presenting the award to us.”

The grand event saw representation from all major Franco Canadian corporations, and delegates from the government of France. It was co-sponsored by Sodexo, Pernod Ricard, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric to name a few, out of the 14 sponsors.



About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, Accor Hotels, BGIS, Aon, Bosch, Tata Communications and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.



About FCCCO:

FCCCO is a prestigious non-profit organization under the aegis of Honourable Madame Kareen Rispal, Ambassador of France to Canada, Embassy of France, and Chambre de Commerce et d'industrie (CCI) France International. Working hand in hand with the French and Canadian governments, we support driving the growth of bilateral trade and commerce between France and Canada, contributing towards the trade of more than $10 Billion each year.​

The chamber addresses the market gap between France and Anglophone Canada’s hub for trade and commerce, Ontario. We support French companies grow their presence across Ontario, all while preparing them to enter the greater Americas Market.