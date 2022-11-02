LigaData announces membership of leading global telecommunications industry association TM Forum at DTW22 in Copenhagen

LigaData announced the new membership at TM Forum’s DTW22 event in Copenhagen.

Telecommunications data analytics and AI specialists LigaData joins TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration.

Members like LigaData, with their extensive expertise delivering improved business outcomes for their global telco customer base, will thrive in our collaborative and innovative programs.” — George Glass, Chief Technology Officer at TM Forum

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecommunications data analytics and AI specialists LigaData, has joined leading global telecommunications industry association TM Forum, as announced at Digital Transformation World 22 (DTW22) in Copenhagen.

LigaData has further demonstrated its commitment to adopting open standards by signing the TM Forum's manifesto for Open Digital Architecture and Open API standards.

LigaData’s expert team of telco-specific data scientists leverages the collective intelligence of the industry through TM Forum’s agile, collaborative working groups of CSPs to implement gold-standard industry frameworks and create innovative digital solutions.

George Glass, CTO, TM Forum, stated: “Collaboration is at the heart of everything TM Forum stands for. Members like LigaData, with their extensive expertise delivering improved business outcomes for their global telco customer base, will thrive in our collaborative and innovative programs. Together our 130,000 telco professional members drive real-world change and share best practices to solve complex issues that affect their organizations daily.”

Krishna Uppala, CTO at LigaData, said: “We recognize TM Forum’s critical role in developing widely adopted industry frameworks and standardizing Open APIs that are used in most Telco deployments. Being a member or TM Forum allows us to support our clients more effectively and fuels our products to drive industry change.”

About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators in 25 countries to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI. LigaData technology is currently supporting over 350 millions subscribers worldwide.

About TM Forum:

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services, and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

###