Business Reporter: How product lifecycle management software is driving innovation
Cloud-native software is to revolutionise all the aspects of product developmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Arena, a PTC business explains how cloud-native product life cycle management (PLM) software can foster the innovation of high-quality products while also reducing time-to-market. The proliferation of IoT sensors combined with the move to the lCoud has boosted data capture, while the emergence of easy-to-deploy, user-friendly, and scalable analytics tools will help businesses to turn raw data into actionable insights. Previously, data analytics were costly and time-consuming exercises that couldn’t be executed without a wealth of IT resources. However, with cloud-native PLM systems manufacturers can get a 360-degree view of all the aspects of product development and launch including engineering changes, requirements management, corrective and preventive actions (CAPAS), employee training, environmental compliance, as well as supply chain collaboration.
The Arena software’s ability to integrate with other enterprise systems such as engineering design, manufacturing execution, ERP, and CRM ensures the addition of new data streams to the data analytics tool to get an increasingly granular view of processes and dependencies. Arena’s intuitive dashboard and visual metrics make it especially suitable for collaboration between cross functional teams and can help measure the success of data-driven decision making through its capability to extract and configure performance indicators. Moreover, the article points out that for data analytics to drive better business outcomes, formulating the right questions which are in line with corporate goals and business needs is vital.
To learn more about which areas can be monitored and assessed through cloud PLM, read article.
About Arena
Arena’s cloud-native product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solutions revolutionize how companies design, produce, and deliver innovative products. With real-time collaborative processes and an agile approach to product development, we empower dispersed teams and supply chains to accelerate the transformation of digital designs into physical products. For more information, visit Arena, a PTC Business.
