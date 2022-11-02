DigDeep Launches The Colonias Water Project to Address the Hidden Water Crisis in Texas Towns Along the Mexico Border

A resident of Cochran colonia momentarily rests his head on his arms while filling and loading jugs from a paid water kiosk on a hot Texas day.

DigDeep’s Colonias Water Project marks the third region of focus for the nonprofit, which works to ensure safe water and sanitation services for all Americans.

Communities like Cochran show how Americans living without running water are often hidden in plain sight.” — George McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep