Etech to sponsor and exhibit at Customer Contact Week, San Antonio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, one of the top leading customer engagement solutions companies, is sponsoring and showcasing at the upcoming world famous contact center event, Customer Contact Week (CCW), to be held in San Antonio, from January 30th through February 1st, 2023.
Etech is attending CCW to discuss and share ground-breaking insights on customer experience technologies like AI-powered Speech Analytics, 360-degree Quality Monitoring, and intuitive performance dashboards. Etech will be addressing the major challenges faced by the Contact Center Industry and will shed light on the issues impacting customer and agent experiences.
Whether you want to retain or empower your employees, create a loyal customer base, or retain the existing ones, Etech has a holistic solution to solve all your Contact Center based issues. Visit Etech's booth #408 at CCW to have one-on-one discussions with their experts on strengthening your customer and employee experience strategies.
Head to the CCW San Antonio Website before November 25th to take advantage of their buy one pass, get two FREE offer.
Etech's Chief Customer Officer and CCW Board Member, Jim Iyoob expressed, "Etech has been a part of all the Customer Contact Week Events for over a decade now, and I am glad that we came across this platform to share our knowledge and help people in the Contact Center Industry with the right tools and expertise. With 20+ years in the industry and experts having a combined knowledge of more than 300 years of experience, Etech has so much to offer. "
Here is how you can engage with Etech while at CCW:
Attend the Workshop
Etech will be hosting an interactive workshop and showcasing a special Case Study with their Client.
Stop by their Booth
On Day 2 & 3, visit Etech's booth #408 where you can have in-person conversations with Etech experts and get an opportunity to meet one of their client.
Demo Drive
On the second day of the event will be the demo drive where Etech will be showcasing one of its compelling demos. It will be hosted at their booth #408.
"As a leading Contact Center company delivering customizable customer engagement solutions, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and CX influencers at the San Antonio Customer Contact Week and share how we support and enable some of the world’s premier brands to streamline their operations and enhance their customer experience along with employee experience.” said Matt Rocco, President & CEO, Etech.
Veronica Chimney
