Culture Change Book for Business Leaders Offered Free in Special Promotion
Jason Richmond’s “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” – “Well researched and highly readable”
The book will put you on a path to be better prepared for the next business crisis.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes, Inc. is offering a highly-praised culture change book for free during a special three-day promotion on Amazon.
The book “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership,” authored by leading culture change consultant Jason Richmond, topped both Amazon’s Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing categories in a previous Kindle e-book promotion.
A follow-up to Richmond’s book “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” it has received numerous five-star reviews and has been praised by Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, as “Well researched and highly readable.”
Others have described it as “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational culture.”
“Culture Ignited,” which evolved from research during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers business leaders invaluable guidance for maintaining – and even strengthening – workplace culture during and after a crisis.
Richmond said, “The book will put you on a path to be better prepared for the next business crisis. Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. Effective leaders need to be change agents. They need to be able to inspire a shared vision and rally employees behind that decision. They also need to have a big-picture perspective and understand how decisions they make for their own teams have a spider web effect on the organization as a whole.”
Visit Amazon to receive your free “Culture Ignited” e-book Friday, November 4th – Sunday, November 6.
About Jason Richmond
Jason Richmond, President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes, Inc., is an in-demand culture change consultant, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures.
During his career of more than twenty years, Jason has assisted companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. He has not only worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys, but also provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a range of mid-size firms. And he has guided numerous start-ups to build solid foundations that have enabled them to become industry leaders.
About Ideal Outcomes
Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.
