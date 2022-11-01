Reader Offer: Olivia Harrison & Martin Scorsese In Conversation

01 Nov 2022

'Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm... She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.' - Martin Scorsese

Marking the 20th anniversary of George's passing, the evening's conversation will explore the intimate stories of grief and sustained emotional connection told through Olivia's deeply moving poems, Scorsese's longtime fascination with George's music, and much more. The event will be available to ticket holders to attend in person and to watch via a global live stream, at 8 pm EST.

Genesis has secured a special allocation of in-person tickets (each worth $55) and online tickets (worth $25) to give away to subscribers ordering the signed, limited edition of Came the Lightening when you select the edition and ticket option on the webpage.

These are premium seats in the orchestra stalls with a great view of the stage. The event is expected to be a sell-out, so do not delay if you wish to secure your chance to hear this one-off fascinating insight into the life of George Harrison as celebrated by his wife Olivia, and friend, Martin Scorsese.

For in-person tickets, your name will be given to the box office and you will need to collect them before the talk. For the online session we will send your email to 92NY and they will send you the login details to watch the livestream. Your books will be dispatched early in December.

For subscribers who have already pre-ordered the limited edition at the pre-publication price, and would like to attend, click here to purchase in-person and online tickets directly from The 92nd Street Y non-profit community and cultural center.

Came the Lightening sees Olivia reflect upon her life with George, examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship through a memorable series of poems. She delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time.