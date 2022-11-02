EverService Holdings, LLC Appoints Dinesh Dhamija as Chief Product Officer

Dinesh Dhamija, Chief Product Officer

EverService continues to grow its executive leadership

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed Dinesh Dhamija as its first-ever Chief Product Officer (CPO).

As EverService’s CPO, Dhamija will focus on extending the company’s tech-enabled services and digital footprint with a highly integrated and scalable platform for clients.

“EverService’s solutions, expertise, reputation, and client relationships present a unique and exciting opportunity to bring together complete solutions for our clients that build brand awareness, capture demand, convert demand into leads, convert leads to revenue and build customer loyalty,” says Dhamija.

With over 20 years of product and technology industry experience, Dhamija previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Blue Corona, one of the vertically integrated brands at EverService focused on digital marketing solutions for the home services industry.

“I’m excited to convert this opportunity into easy-to-use, fully integrated, digital-ready solutions that deliver competitive advantages for our customers,” added Dhamija.

Dhamija reports to CEO Jeff Mosler, who joined EverService in early 2021 and has helped scale global businesses and operations at companies such as Expedia, GoDaddy, Amazon, and Microsoft.

“I am excited to announce that Dinesh has joined the EverService executive team in this capacity,” says Mosler. “As we expand our products and services through internal development and acquisition, Dinesh brings the strategic vision and leadership to develop solutions that deliver significant value and results for our clients.”

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services, and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. It will continue to expand its business offerings under Dhamija’s leadership.

EverService focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail, and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR, and operational systems.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.