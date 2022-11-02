Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,232 in the last 365 days.

EverService Holdings, LLC Appoints Dinesh Dhamija as Chief Product Officer

EverService

Dinesh Dhamija, Chief Product Officer

EverService continues to grow its executive leadership

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed Dinesh Dhamija as its first-ever Chief Product Officer (CPO).

As EverService’s CPO, Dhamija will focus on extending the company’s tech-enabled services and digital footprint with a highly integrated and scalable platform for clients.

“EverService’s solutions, expertise, reputation, and client relationships present a unique and exciting opportunity to bring together complete solutions for our clients that build brand awareness, capture demand, convert demand into leads, convert leads to revenue and build customer loyalty,” says Dhamija.

With over 20 years of product and technology industry experience, Dhamija previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Blue Corona, one of the vertically integrated brands at EverService focused on digital marketing solutions for the home services industry.

“I’m excited to convert this opportunity into easy-to-use, fully integrated, digital-ready solutions that deliver competitive advantages for our customers,” added Dhamija.

Dhamija reports to CEO Jeff Mosler, who joined EverService in early 2021 and has helped scale global businesses and operations at companies such as Expedia, GoDaddy, Amazon, and Microsoft.

“I am excited to announce that Dinesh has joined the EverService executive team in this capacity,” says Mosler. “As we expand our products and services through internal development and acquisition, Dinesh brings the strategic vision and leadership to develop solutions that deliver significant value and results for our clients.”

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services, and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. It will continue to expand its business offerings under Dhamija’s leadership.

EverService focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail, and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR, and operational systems.

About EverService:
EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.

Media Contact
EverService Holdings, LLC
pr@everservice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

EverService Holdings, LLC Appoints Dinesh Dhamija as Chief Product Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.