Province Introduces The Saskatchewan First Act

CANADA, November 2 - Released on November 1, 2022

Today the government introduced The Saskatchewan First Act to confirm Saskatchewan's autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources.

"This historic legislation will help protect our economic growth and prosperity from intrusive federal policies that encroach upon our legislative sovereignty," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "It is time to draw the line and assert our constitutional rights." 

The Act amends the Constitution of Saskatchewan to clearly confirm Saskatchewan's sovereign autonomy and asserts Saskatchewan's exclusive legislative jurisdiction under the Constitution of Canada over a number of areas, including:

  • the exploration for non-renewable natural resources; 
  • the development, conservation and management of non-renewable natural and forestry resources; and,
  • the operation of sites and facilities for the generation and production of electrical energy.

"A strong Saskatchewan means a strong Canada," Eyre said. "This legislation asserts that the constitutional doctrine of interjurisdictional immunity applies to exclusive provincial legislative jurisdiction the same way it applies to exclusive federal jurisdiction." 

This Act will also create an Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal that will define, quantify, and report on the economic repercussions of federal initiatives on provincial investment and Saskatchewan projects, businesses and people.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse
Justice and Attorney General
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8959
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

