Tremont Temple Study Report
The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Tremont Temple in Downtown Boston as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.
The Tremont Temple is historically significant at the local, state, and New England levels for its:
- connections to the socially and religiously activist Tremont Temple Baptist Church
- strong and sustained associations with Boston’s abolitionist movement, and
- noteworthy literary, theatrical, and musical events.
The Tremont Temple is also architecturally significant as an unusual example of combined religious, theater, and business uses; and as a particularly fine example of the Second Renaissance Revival style on an ecclesiastical/commercial building in Boston. The Temple’s architectural significance is also derived from its associations with Clarence Blackall, one of the country’s most innovative and prolific architects in theater and commercial design. The building was constructed by a noted Boston contractor, L. P. Soule and Son.
READ THE TREMONT TEMPLE STUDY REPORT
There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:
- Written feedback can be provided by visiting this link: feedback form.
- The study report will be discussed at a public hearing on November 22, 2022. Members of the public are invited to attend this hearing and provide comments there as well. Please look for the hearing notice in the public notices section of our website. The notice will be posted ten days before the hearing.