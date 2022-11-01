The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Tremont Temple in Downtown Boston as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Tremont Temple is historically significant at the local, state, and New England levels for its:

connections to the socially and religiously activist Tremont Temple Baptist Church

strong and sustained associations with Boston’s abolitionist movement, and

noteworthy literary, theatrical, and musical events.

The Tremont Temple is also architecturally significant as an unusual example of combined religious, theater, and business uses; and as a particularly fine example of the Second Renaissance Revival style on an ecclesiastical/commercial building in Boston. The Temple’s architectural significance is also derived from its associations with Clarence Blackall, one of the country’s most innovative and prolific architects in theater and commercial design. The building was constructed by a noted Boston contractor, L. P. Soule and Son.

READ THE TREMONT TEMPLE STUDY REPORT

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation: