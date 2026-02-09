We All We Got, We All We Need: Celebrating Boston’s Teams and Athletes

The Council adopted two resolutions this week recognizing the role of sports in inspiring excellence, teamwork, and opportunity across the city. One resolution, offered by Councilor FitzGerald, declared February 8, 2026 as New England Patriots Day in the City of Boston, recognizing the team’s remarkable turnaround during the season and its return to competing in the Super Bowl. The resolution acknowledged the collective effort of the entire Patriots organization, highlighting the leadership of quarterback Drake Maye, Head Coach Mike Vrabel, and the teamwork reflected in the team’s rallying cry, “we all we got, we all we need.” The resolution also drew a connection between the Patriots’ emphasis on collaboration and the work being done across the City of Boston, noting that collective dedication and cooperation are essential as the city addresses today’s challenges and continues to serve as a beacon to the world. Councilor FitzGerald recognized the team as an example of how striving for collective excellence can lead to unexpected and meaningful success. A second resolution, offered by Councilor Murphy, recognized National Girls & Women in Sports Day 2026, observed during the first week of February. The resolution honored the achievements of girls and women in sports, acknowledged progress toward gender equity, and highlighted the importance of athletics in building confidence, leadership, teamwork, resilience, and overall well-being. It also recognized the historic impact of Title IX and the continued need to address barriers to participation, including inequitable access to programs, facilities, funding, mentorship, and fair scheduling. The resolution emphasized the role of schools, community-based youth sports organizations, and recreation programs in expanding access to athletic opportunities for girls and young women across Boston’s neighborhoods. These resolutions reflect the City Council’s recognition of sports as a powerful force for unity, leadership development, and community connection throughout the City of Boston.