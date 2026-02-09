Honoring Black History and Black Veterans

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted two resolutions recognizing Black history and honoring the achievements and sacrifices of Black veterans, underscoring the lasting contributions of African Americans to the City of Boston.

One resolution, offered by Councilors Culpepper, Worrell, and Mejia, proclaimed the month of February as Black History Month in the City of Boston. The resolution recognized Black History Month as a time to honor the history, culture, and enduring impact of African Americans, and highlighted the central role Black residents have played in shaping Boston’s identity from its earliest days to the present.

The resolution acknowledged the rich diversity of Boston’s Black community, including Haitians, Afro-Latinos, United States Freedmen, Nigerians, Caribbean Islanders, and others. It also recognized historic trailblazers, community leaders, and institutions that have strengthened the city through leadership, civic engagement, creativity, and resilience. Among those named were pioneers in medicine, law, education, civil rights, literature, faith, sports, and public service, as well as institutions such as the African Lodge founded by Prince Hall and the Museum of African American History. The resolution emphasized the importance of reflecting on both the struggles and achievements of African Americans while recommitting to building a more just, inclusive, and equitable Boston.

A second resolution, offered by Councilors Flynn, Santana, and Pepén, focused on recognizing the achievements of Black veterans and affirming the City Council’s support for Boston’s Black veteran community. The resolution highlighted the service of African Americans in the U.S. military despite facing discrimination and limited opportunities, including the bravery of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War and the accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. It also recognized local individuals and institutions connected to Black military service, including former Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Willis Saunders, Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, and the William E. Carter American Legion Post 16 in Mattapan.

Together, these resolutions reflect the Council’s commitment to honoring Black history, celebrating service and sacrifice, and recognizing the enduring contributions of African Americans to the city’s past, present, and future.