MCPA to Host Medical Patient Seminar in Pearl
The MCPA will host a patient seminar on Tuesday, November 8 from 4-7 PM at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
I am proud to announce Mississippi's first medical patient seminars, and thrilled that the MSDH, Southern Sky Brands, Pause Pain, and many others will be in attendance to help Mississippi's patients.”PEARL, MISSISSIPPI, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MCPA is pleased to announce that Mississippi’s first patient seminars in central and south Mississippi will take place in November and December.
— Angie Calhoun, CEO of the MCPA
On Tuesday, November 8th, the Pearl patient seminar will be held from 4-7 PM at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
The seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. All will provide education and awareness from MSDH-approved practitioners, licensed cultivators, and dispensaries, plus the Mississippi Department of Health. Among the educational topics will be how patients can become certified, what are debilitating medical conditions, how to lock and secure medication properly, microdosing, and the latest guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health.
For each seminar, the MCPA, Mississippi Department of Health, and others will hold a ‘how-to’ Q&A for patients and caregivers on how to obtain a card properly and how the industry is providing safe and clean medicine for our patients. The Q&A sessions will begin at 5:00 & 6:00 P.M.
In addition to the MCPA and MSDH, Southern Sky Brands and Pause Pain and Wellness will be featured vendors, offering patients and families the opportunity to learn more about their products and services.
