British Immigrant Mark Sutherland Tapped to Lead Missouri's Stone Ledge Spirits Company
Stone Ledge Spirits Company embraces traditional, historic, sustainable and natural distillation, and celebrates hard work and the well deserved rewards for those who pioneer and fight for something better.
“Missouri is an amazing state, with a more than 200-year distilling history.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Ledge Spirits Company announced today that they have signed Mark Sutherland to the role of CEO.
In this role, he is responsible for completing their current raise and leading the organization through their first product launches – Stowloch Whiskey and Invertion Vodka.
“It is an honor to be asked to lead the launch of an organization that has been in the works for a number of years,” Sutherland said. “To be able to launch a new distillery with aged product on day one is unique, and I am thrilled to be working with this incredible team and our investors to make it happen.”
Stowloch Whiskey is a premium whiskey distilled in the Ozark Highlands using long fermentation, all-natural, chemical free water, Missouri-made barrels, and aged at least 4 years. The name comes from the 7th century Anglo-Saxon word “stow” and the Gaelic word “loch.” Loosely translated, it means “holy water.”
“Every whiskey drinker knows that ‘holy water’ is an appropriate name for their favorite whiskey,” Sutherland said.
Invertion Vodka is an 8-times-distilled premium vodka, started with long fermentation and finished using vacuum inverted distillation. The name is a tribute to the adventurers and innovators who take action and redefine what is possible, and push the edge in everything they do because Adventure Favors the Bold.
Stowloch and Invertion are scheduled for launch in late 2022 and early 2023.
Sutherland is a Scottish native, raised in England, and adopted by Missouri. His career has seen him support organizations and governments across Missouri and overseas. Most recently he was the CMO of Missouri Partnership, an organization tasked with promoting Missouri and attracting job-creating business investment into the state. He currently serves as a GlobalScot, assisting Scottish companies with their US market entry, as the British Hon. Consul to Missouri, supporting and strengthening the special relationship between the UK and Missouri, and as the President of the Ozark Highland Distillers Guild, a consumer-protection organization. He holds a BS in Global Leadership from Washington University in St. Louis and a PGCert in Marketing from King’s College London.
“Missouri is an amazing state, with a more than 200-year distilling history,” Sutherland said. “It was an honor to attract investment to the state over the past 7 years, and now I have the privilege of leading the Missouri-born Stone Ledge Spirits Company. It is a thrill to be able to grow this fantastic company in our state, create new jobs and new opportunities, and to launch incredible Missouri-made product across the USA, and eventually the world.”
About Stone LedgeTM Spirits Company
Stone Ledge Spirits Company is headquartered in Missouri. Its production facility is in the Ozark Highlands, allowing the company to utilize the naturally filtered water due to the limestone foundation of the region, along with high-quality Missouri barrels, and a 200-year legacy of Ozark Highlands distilling. Learn more at www.stoneledgedistillery.com.
About StowlochTM Whiskey
Stowloch Whiskey is aged a minimum of four years in Missouri-manufactured barrels, using Ozark Highlands water and a recipe brought to the Americas in 1761. The whiskey uses only heirloom, non-GMO grain, long fermentation, and no rye, to give every sip a hint of sweet.
About InvertionTM Vodka
Invertion Vodka is a premium spirit distilled 8 times and finished using vacuum inverted distillation. Inspired by the adventurers and innovators in the world, the name is a tribute to those who take action and redefine what is possible, and push the edge in everything they do, because Adventure Favors the BoldTM.
