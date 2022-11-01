Media Advisory



GOVERNOR’S FY2023-24 BUDGET HEARINGS SCHEDULE

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee’s budget hearings with state departments have been scheduled for November 9, 10, 17 and 18 (Click here for schedule) and will be streamed live from the capitol. The hearings will take place in the Executive Conference Room on the ground floor of the state capitol. Live streaming will be accessible from the state website at www.tn.gov.

Governor Lee will be joined by Chief Operating Officer Brandon Gibson, Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson and State Budget Director David Thurman to review budget proposals from cabinet-level agencies. The proposals will be considered as Governor Lee formalizes his FY2023-24 budget proposal, which will be announced after the General Assembly convenes in early 2023.

Limited seating is available in the hearings; media with logistical questions should contact the Governor’s Press Secretary Jade Byers at Jade.Byers@TN.gov. Media availabilities with Governor Lee will be announced before the hearings.