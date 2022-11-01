Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrants, Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Eric Acevedo and Brandon Groh

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/01/2022 at approximately 09:10 A.M.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shady Pines Park, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice and Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Cody Thomas

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported disturbance in the town of Westminster. Troopers made contact with Cody Thomas. Upon further investigation, it was discovered there was an extraditable warrant for Thomas. Thomas was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Thomas was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility as a Fugitive from Justice and for multiple in-state warrants.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2022 – 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000