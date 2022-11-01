Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrants, Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006461
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Eric Acevedo and Brandon Groh
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/01/2022 at approximately 09:10 A.M.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shady Pines Park, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice and Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Cody Thomas
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported disturbance in the town of Westminster. Troopers made contact with Cody Thomas. Upon further investigation, it was discovered there was an extraditable warrant for Thomas. Thomas was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Thomas was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility as a Fugitive from Justice and for multiple in-state warrants.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2022 – 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division
LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000