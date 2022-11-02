Learn What Security in the Cloud Really Takes on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
What does it take to secure your critical applications in the public cloud, as workloads stampede to the public cloud and new security risks accompany them?
If you’re concerned about keeping your cloud-based application environments and data secure, don’t miss this podcast episode with Jeff Schlauder.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public cloud environments offer robust security, but “user errors” create huge numbers of readily exploitable vulnerabilities. Why is securing an application in the public cloud so complex and risky? What are the major pitfalls and how do you avoid them?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To discuss the whole cloud application security lifecycle, including why it’s such a challenge and where he sees companies having problems, Jeff Schlauder, Founder at Catalina Worldwide LLC, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why the traditional model of “outsource development, DIY operations” often creates security gaps
• The security risks from “too much automation”
• To containerize or not to containerize—that is the question
• Key technical resources you’ll need to bring critical applications to the cloud
• Where security automation fits in your DevOps pipeline
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
