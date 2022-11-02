Baby K’tan, LLC launches the Pet K’tan Carrier in 2 fun styles

Baby K'tan, LLC Pet K'tan Pet Carrier PawQuamarine

Baby K’tan has introduced the much-anticipated Pet K’tan carrier to provide pet parents with a safe, stylish & comfortable way to carry small pets hands-free.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier is a one-of-a-kind carrier that offers comfort, style, and security for both humans and pets. With this new patented ready-to-wear soft fabric wrap, say goodbye to uncomfortable and unattractive pet carriers. Wear your beloved little fur baby against your chest, free of any hardware and without having to sacrifice your back.

Baby K’tan, LLC, makers of the award-winning Baby K’tan Baby Carrier, have introduced the much-anticipated Pet K’tan™ Pet carrier. The Pet K’tan provides proud pet parents with a stylish and comfortable way to carry their small pets hands-free. The Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier's patented and chiropractor-recommended design rests comfortably on both shoulders and has an adjustable support band at the wearer's back. Your hands are free while your fur baby can view the world from a safe height, knowing you are right there beside them easing their anxiety.

Wearing the Pet K’tan™ is as easy as throwing a bone – no wrestling with snaps, buckles, clasps, bulky material, metal, or plastic. Just slip it over your head and go. Wearing your small pet in the Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier enables them to join you while you travel, shop, or walk larger pets. The Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier is made entirely of a buttery soft, breathable poly-spandex blend fabric with a four-way stretch. The fabric is structured and durable enough to carry small pets up to 20lbs.

The Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier is ideal for older pets and pets with special needs. The number of pets with disabilities and chronic diseases, such as missing limbs, arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease is on the rise. Studies have shown that wearing a baby in a carrier is beneficial for bonding and development; at Pet K’tan, we believe that pets are our babies and recognize that they, too, benefit from the comfort of hearing our heartbeat while also getting the sensory nourishment they need and deserve.

The Pet K’tan™ Pet Carrier retails at $34.95 and is available in 2 colors: PawQuamarine and PawKadot. The carrier is individually sized for the human adult with sizes ranging from XS-XL.

To learn more visit www.petktan.com or Amazon, call us at 1-866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail us at info@petktan.com.

About K’tan

Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida-based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for the best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase its product line with smart, simple, and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and now pet-parent bonding and make life easier.