Baby K’tan, LLC launches ‘Active Yoga’ Carrier to Line-up

Baby K'tan Active Yoga in Heather Coral Baby K'tan Active Yoga in Heather Black

Baby K’tan launches the Active Yoga Baby Carrier to the original, pre-wrapped and ready-to-go carrier line-up!

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby K’tan is excited to announce the release of their new and innovative Baby K’tan Active Yoga Baby Carrier to its award-winning line-up of pre-wrapped baby carriers. This new carrier features a quick-dry fabric that all active moms and dads can appreciate. Best known for their ready-to-wear Baby K’tan Baby Carrier, the Active Yoga carrier features an ultra-smooth, lightweight, buttery, curve-embracing fabric that envelops you for the perfect, gentle-hug feel.

Many of today’s parents embrace an active lifestyle and enjoy various outdoor activities with their families. Active parents require a safe & comfortable carrier giving them the ability to be hands-free and bond with baby, in addition to a whole lot of extra flexibility and added security. The Baby K’tan Active Yoga Baby Carrier is their solution. Featuring a breathable hi-tech performance fabric, the Active Yoga carrier wicks away moisture and sweat, blocks over 90% of UVA and UVB rays, is quick-dry, and provides unique temperature control for parent and baby perfect for summer, outdoor use, and humid conditions. This patented ready-to-wear Poly/Spandex Blend baby wrap feels like your most comfortable pair of yoga pants. It easily slips on like a t-shirt and is individually sized for the parent or caregiver to carry baby from newborn to toddlerhood.

"Baby K’tan is committed to continually bringing in new styles and versions of our exceptional ready-to-wear baby carrier," says President and Co-Founder Michal Chesal. “We are always looking for ways to improve the design and quality with new fabrics that fit the needs of today’s parents”

The Baby K’tan Active Yoga Baby Carrier retails for $69.95 and is offered in two colors: Heather Black and Heather Coral. The carrier is individually sized for the adult ranging from XS-XL. Please visit www.babyktan.com to learn more.

About Baby K’tan

Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K’tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K’tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

Baby K'tan Active Yoga - Pre-wrapped and ready to go!