Baby K’tan, LLC Continues Philanthropic Efforts

Baby K’tan, LLC donated over 1,800 Baby Carriers to March of Dimes, providing much needed essentials to parents in need as well as a donate at check-out option

DAVIE, FL, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby K’tan, a Florida based juvenile products brand, donated over 1,800 units of their infant baby carriers to March of Dimes. The single contribution had a total value of over $90,000 far surpassing previous donations made by the family-owned company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Baby K’tan to help provide needed baby carriers to over a thousand families across the US, many of them military moms.” Says Megan Walker, Chief Volunteer Officer at March of Dimes. “As we fight for the health of all moms and babies, it’s our pleasure to shower them with stellar baby items to reduce their stress, relieve their budget, and help make their lives easier.”

“Having previously worked with March of Dimes, we knew that their strong distribution and volunteer network would get our baby carriers into the hands of parents in need,” says Michal Chesal, Co-founder of Baby K’tan. “We want every parent to have access to safe and simple baby carriers, and we love working with March of Dimes to help accomplish that goal.”

In addition to the baby carrier donations, Baby K’tan has partnered with March of Dimes to empower shoppers to simply and securely give back. Consumers can easily add a monetary gift at check-out with proceeds going directly to March of Dimes. Once the donation transaction is complete, Baby K’tan shoppers receive a 10% off coupon code to use towards their next purchase.

Baby K’tan, LLC also devotes a percentage of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The company has also made charitable contributions to organizations such as ICU Baby, Families First and more, and empowers their employees to give back by organizing annual team volunteer programs.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. We’re advocating for policies to protect them. We’re working to radically improve the health care they receive. We’re committing to close the health equity gap for moms and babies regardless of wealth, race or geography. We’re pioneering research to find solutions. We’re empowering families with programs, knowledge and tools to have healthy pregnancies. Together with our supporters and partners, we’re uniting communities to ensure the best possible start for families everywhere.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes and @marchofdimes.

About Baby K’tan

Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K’tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K’tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.