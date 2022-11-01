Submit Release
AADB Board of Directors Appoints New CDEL Representative

The American Association of Dental Boards

Dr. James A. Sparks, AADB President

Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Chief Executive Officer

The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate Dr. Catherine Watkins, the latest presidential appointee, on her new leadership opportunity.

President James A. Sparks, DDS, notes, “I am honored to have the privilege to appoint Dr. Catherine Watkins of North Carolina to the American Dental Association’s Council on Dental Education and Licensure (CDEL) to represent the AADB in fulfillment of our mission to promote the highest standards of education as well as promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental-related practitioners.” Dr. Sparks appointed Dr. Watkins to this leadership position with overwhelming support from the AADB Board of Directors.

Dr. Catherine Watkins is currently the Secretary-Treasurer of the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners. In addition to her dental school education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she received advanced dental training in special patient care while in Rochester, New York. Dr. Watkins also earned a master’s degree in geriatric dentistry and a doctorate in oral epidemiology.

The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate Dr. Watkins on her appointment. Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, finds, “much of the recent growth of the AADB is because of the dedication of our members to help others understand the complexities of licensure” and notes, “Dr. Watkins is well qualified for the challenges that come with these leadership responsibilities.” The AADB Board of Directors would like to thank Dr. Catherine Watkins for her continued commitment to helping dental boards in their mission to protect the public.

