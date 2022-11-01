Tuesday, November 1

Want to start saving for college? WA’s GET Prepaid Tuition Program reopens enrollment

Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program will accept new enrollments starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, providing families a way to save for future college and career training costs while their children are young, the Washington College Savings Plans program announced Monday. The 2022-2023 enrollment period runs through May 31 and provides an opportunity to prepay future tuition costs at today’s rates. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Merrill Images)

Indigenous people of the ‘Salmon Seas’ sign proclamation at Woodland Park Zoo

Everywhere, ocean acidification, drought and man-made obstructions have made it increasingly hard for salmon and their predators, like the killer whale, to survive, said Jay Julius, president of Se’Si’Le, the Indigenous-led nonprofit that organized the Monday event. In a proclamation signed by some attendees, they pledged to honor the rights of the salmon people, support efforts to restore and protect salmon populations and call for respect and reciprocity across cultures in the effort. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)

The Chinook Nation’s existential fight for recognition

The Chinook never stopped fighting for their own land and federal status, filing numerous lawsuits and land claims over the decades. They’ve scored a few victories, even securing a brief period of federal recognition during the Clinton administration. Then shifting politics snatched that away, and the government returned to a position that Chinook leaders view as an erasure of that history, of their very identity: that they simply don’t exist. Continue reading at Indian County Today. (Amiran White)

