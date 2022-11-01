Submit Release
Tuesday, November 1

Aerial view of the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Wash.

Want to start saving for college? WA’s GET Prepaid Tuition Program reopens enrollment
Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program will accept new enrollments starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, providing families a way to save for future college and career training costs while their children are young, the Washington College Savings Plans program announced Monday. The 2022-2023 enrollment period runs through May 31 and provides an opportunity to prepay future tuition costs at today’s rates. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Merrill Images)

Keema, a 28-year-old grizzly bear, watches the crowd at a news conference of Indigenous peoples at the signing of the Salmon People’s Proclamation at Woodland Park Zoo on Monday.

Indigenous people of the ‘Salmon Seas’ sign proclamation at Woodland Park Zoo
Everywhere, ocean acidification, drought and man-made obstructions have made it increasingly hard for salmon and their predators, like the killer whale, to survive, said Jay Julius, president of Se’Si’Le, the Indigenous-led nonprofit that organized the Monday event. In a proclamation signed by some attendees, they pledged to honor the rights of the salmon people, support efforts to restore and protect salmon populations and call for respect and reciprocity across cultures in the effort. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)

A full house during Winter Gathering at the plankhouse in Ridgefield, Wash.

The Chinook Nation’s existential fight for recognition
The Chinook never stopped fighting for their own land and federal status, filing numerous lawsuits and land claims over the decades. They’ve scored a few victories, even securing a brief period of federal recognition during the Clinton administration. Then shifting politics snatched that away, and the government returned to a position that Chinook leaders view as an erasure of that history, of their very identity: that they simply don’t exist. Continue reading at Indian County Today. (Amiran White)

Bellingham Herald
More storms take aim at Whatcom, raising concerns about flooding
Timber sale is on despite conservationists’ concern for this storm-damaged legacy forest

Capital Press
Washington farm to pay $138,500 to settle irrigation complaint
Construction slated to begin on new Odessa area pipeline next year

Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Hate-mongering behind attack on Paul Pelosi

Everett Herald
No trick. Gov. Inslee ends his COVID-19 state of emergency
Comment: Law, compassion required Housing First for shelters

Indian Country Today
News Tribune
Did Dorcus Allen help his boss murder 4 Lakewood cops in 2009? A jury now has the case
Tacoma police officers are racking up millions in overtime pay. Here’s the problem

New York Times
A Surge of Overseas Abortion Pills Blunted the Effects of State Abortion Bans

Olympian
Team wrapping up investigation of Olympia police’s fatal shooting of Timothy Green
State announces its official recommendation for future of Capitol Lake

Peninsula Daily News
Port of Port Angeles receives federal grant for infrastructure project

Puget Sound Business Journal
SBA says no EIDL applications still considered outstanding

Seattle Times
King County gun violence outpaces 2021 while number of shooting victims dips
Many in WA oppose gas-car ban, poll shows — but electric vehicle demand is high
How to drive on WA passes in winter weather
Seattle redistricting panel rejects late changes, advances Magnolia split
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended but a winter of infections on the way. So what does it all mean?
Roadway telepathy: Bellevue blazes a trail in road safety devices

Skagit Valley Herald
Winter Washington State Ferries reservations open Tuesday

Spokesman Review
Spokane County sees typical flu shot participation but low COVID booster numbers
After years of resistance, Spokane joins regional 911 communications system
Some local, nonemergency 911 calls may be placed on hold starting Monday

Tri-City Herald
Cascade Natural Gas bills to jump 20% this month. Here’s why it is going up
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center

Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Walla Walla Public Schools graduates with good grades can earn guaranteed admission to five universities and colleges in new program

Washington Post
The truth about election fraud: It’s rare
Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, given during pregnancy, protects infants from severe illness
The world’s melting glaciers are yielding up their secrets too quickly
Supreme Court seems open to ending affirmative action in college admissions

Yakima Herald-Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP’s list of missing Indigenous people

KUOW Public Radio
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Washington’s lingering pandemic emergency orders are expiring
As Seattle’s Covid orders end, so will extra pay for food delivery drivers

KXLY (ABC)
Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds

Q13 TV (FOX)
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers

Crosscut
Breaking down WA’s school funding formula

MyNorthwest
Bivalent booster protects against omicron mutations ahead of winter

West Seattle Blog
TERMINAL 5 UPDATES: Still no shore-power use; newest estimate for south-berth completion

