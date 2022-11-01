Submit Release
Start of working trip to Khatlon Province, commissioning of additional school building and laying the foundation stone of new preschool institution

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in order to get acquainted with the construction and improvement works, open new facilities, get familiar with the progress of field work and meet with residents, arrived in the Kubodiyon district of Khatlon Province on a working trip.

First, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in the rural jamoat named after Utakara Nazarov, Kubodiyon district, commissioned an additional building of the secondary educational institution No. 11.

The additional building consists of 2 floors, it has 11 classrooms for 620 seats in two shifts and classrooms for teachers.

New additional building was built on the site of a dilapidated former building with the contribution of local entrepreneur Farhod Ziyoyev.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called on teachers, using modern conditions, to strive to improve the quality of education and upbringing, awaken in the souls of students a sense of love for the Motherland, honor the history and culture of their people, national shrines, and establish close ties with parents.

After the opening of a new educational building and a conversation with teachers, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, laid the foundation stone for a new preschool institution.

The new pre-school institution will consist of 3 floors and is intended for 150 children. According to the plan, the facility will be provided with the necessary infrastructure and other support facilities.

The Head of State, having familiarized himself with the project of preschool institution, gave specific instructions and guidance to responsible persons on the timely and high-quality implementation of construction work. The commissioning of a new educational institution will contribute to the implementation of one of the main goals, namely, greater enrollment of children in preschool education.

