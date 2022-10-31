Meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received Hans Henri Kluge, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe.

Issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Health Organization were discussed at the meeting.

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and regarded today's meeting as a good opportunity to continue a constructive dialogue.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the development of cooperation in the field of healthcare, public health and sanitation in Tajikistan.

Gratitude was expressed to the leadership of the World Health Organization as a stable partner of the Republic of Tajikistan in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and eliminating the consequences, especially for the organization's assistance in providing Tajikistan with vaccines against this infectious disease under the COVACS program.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the development and implementation of the Strategy for protecting the health of the population of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030, the “Program for training medical personnel for the period up to 2030” and the “Program for the development of state medical institutions of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022-2025” which are aimed at developing the healthcare sector, expanding access to healthcare services, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and providing modern medical equipment.

It was emphasized that the Government of Tajikistan will continue to implement the necessary measures to create a favorable infrastructure in the healthcare sector and improve the population's access to quality services in the future.

Other important issues of bilateral cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

After the meeting, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization awarded the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with the Organization's prize for his valuable contribution to the development of the healthcare sector, ensuring public health and creative efforts to expand relations between Tajikistan and the World Health Organization.